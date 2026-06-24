Celtics’ 6-Foot-11 First-Round Pick Sends Strong Message to Boston

The Boston Celtics entered the 2026 NBA Draft with a clear priority. The frontcourt needed reinforcement. Last season’s lack of athleticism and size up front exposed itself during the playoff loss to Philadelphia, and the failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this week left that gap unfilled heading into draft night.

Boston held the 27th overall pick with limited flexibility to move up. The board had thinned through the mid-first round, but one name remained available that aligned with what the Celtics needed most.

When the pick came in, Brad Stevens and the front office made their move.

Cenac Sends Message to Celtics Fans

The Celtics selected Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. with the 27th pick, and the 19-year-old wasted no time setting the tone.

“Thank you to the Boston Celtics for selecting me,” Cenac said. “They’re going to get a great character guy, that’s going to come in and work hard everyday, and do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

He followed that up on Instagram with a shorter but equally direct message.

Chris Cenac Jr. on Instagram: “Let’s get to work Boston!”

The statements reflected a player who understands what this opportunity requires. Cenac was one of the last prospects still waiting at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. The wait did not dim his energy. If anything, the message he sent suggested a player ready to earn his place rather than assume it. That distinction matters.

Stevens kept his assessment straightforward, describing Cenac as someone who “fits a position of need” while praising his motor, length, and the standard he was held to under Kelvin Sampson’s program at Houston.

What Cenac Jr Brings to Boston

Cenac Jr is a 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. The physical tools jump off the page. He is long, mobile, and plays with a motor that does not shut off.

During his freshman season at Houston, Cenac shot 48.5 percent from the floor across 37 games while pulling down nearly eight rebounds per game and averaging 9.5 points. The rebounding is where he separates himself. He attacks the glass with force, times his jumps to generate second-chance looks, and brings a physicality around the rim that Boston’s frontcourt has lacked.

His off-ball instincts are advanced. He reads the floor well, finds open lanes when defenses collapse on ball handlers, and positions himself for easy finishes. That kind of awareness does not always come naturally to young bigs. Cenac already has it.

Defensively, he moves well enough to handle switches on the perimeter and contests shots with active hands. The shot-blocking numbers are modest for his frame, but the tools suggest growth is coming.

The outside shot remains a question. He connected on 33.3 percent of his threes on three attempts per game, a reasonable starting point, but a 62.1 percent mark from the foul line raises concerns about how quickly the shooting develops at the next level. His mid-range touch is further along, and that part of his game could translate faster.

Final Word for the Celtics

Cenac Jr offers a foundation. He has the size, the wingspan, the motor, and a willingness to do the work that does not show up in highlights but shows up in wins. Boston’s development system gets to build on that basis.

The message on draft night was simple. Work. That is what he promised. For a team that needs its frontcourt to take a step forward, that is exactly where it starts.