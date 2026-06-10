Celtics Floated As Landing Spot For $60 Million Center

Heading into the offseason, the Boston Celtics will likely be searching for ways to improve their center rotation.

Both Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are under contract for next season. However, Brad Stevens may seek to upgrade the starting center position. That would allow Queta and Garza to battle for minutes within the second unit.

In a recent article for Hardwood Houdini, Sam LaFrance floated the idea of acquiring Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons. Stewart would add defensive versatility to the Celtics rotation, while also bringing strength and grit to the frontcourt.

“Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart could be a viable trade option for the Celtics this summer,” LaFrance wrote. “The 24-year-old center finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting this past season as the Pistons racked up 60 wins.”

LaFrance continued.

“If Detroit favors (Paul) Reed going forward, there could be an opportunity for the Cs to add an enforcer-type big who protects the rim and can shoot the three at a decent clip (career 34.3% rate). Boston could absorb his $15 million salary into the $27 million traded player exception that they created when they traded Anfernee Simons for Vucevic back in February.”

Stewart played in 58 games for the Pistons last season. He averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 64.2% from two-point range and 33.3% from deep. He’s entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year $60 million deal, with 2027-28 being a team option.

Nikola Vucevic Expected To Leave The Celtics

Nikola Vucevic will likely leave the franchise in free agency. As such, that’s another reason why Boston could seek out a new big man. According to Marc Stein, it’s looking increasingly likely that he won’t return to Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

“Former All-Star center Nikola Vučević is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer. …A fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring,” Stein reported. “He’ll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big men.”

Assuming Vucevic does leave the Celtics this summer, it would make sense for Stevens to seek out a replacement. Of course, it would be highly beneficial if that replacement could operate within a switching defense. Currently, Boston’s big man rotation is limited to just drop defenders.

Celtics Could Turn To Amari Williams

Should Stevens and the Celtics’ front office opt against adding another big man, Amari Williams could find himself being thrust into a larger role. Williams, 24, will be entering his sophomore season in the NBA, having been drafted with the 46th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The English-born big man suited up for 22 regular-season games last season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds. His passing ability and clear untapped potential could be enough to entice Mazzulla to give him a shot at proving himself.

Of course, a lot would depend on what Boston’s goals are heading into the new season. After all, if a championship is the goal, then finding a ready-made difference-maker would be more beneficial than handing out more developmental minutes to an unproven big man.

Perhaps that’s where Stewart can come into the equation, assuming the Pistons are willing to discuss a deal, of course.