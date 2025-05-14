Jaylen Brown Sends Bold Message As Celtics Fight for Their Lives

The Boston Celtics’ season is hanging by a thread. Down 3–1 to the New York Knicks and missing their superstar Jayson Tatum, Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden is a must-win to keep the hope of Banner 19 alive. With their backs well and truly against the wall, Boston’s supporting cast need to deliver their best basketball of the season.

Jaylen Brown: The Spotlight Shifts

With Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown becomes Boston’s go-to option—whether he’s fully healthy or not. Brown has struggled in the series, hitting just 37.7% from the field and 22.6% from deep while turning the ball over more than he’s assisted.

Still, Brown preached belief after Game 4:

“Get ready for the next one. Get ready to fight. Get ready to come out on our own floor and do what we need to do. … We got enough in this locker room. So I believe in my guys.”

Celtics fans haven’t forgotten Brown’s heroic 36-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist night versus Orlando when Tatum was out last round. If Boston is to extend the series, Brown needs to find that aggressive form again—even as he battles through pain and relentless defense from OG Anunoby.

Celtics Need More from Kristaps Porzingis

Much was expected from Kristaps Porzingis this postseason, but illness and inconsistency have limited his impact. Averaging only 8.9 points per game on poor shooting, the big man has yet to swing a game Boston’s way.

There are signs he’s getting healthier. Porzingis reported a boost in energy after Game 4. But effort on defense and on the glass will be just as important as his scoring. If he can’t deliver, head coach Joe Mazzulla may have to gamble on bench bigs like Luke Kornet to stabilize the paint.

Payton Pritchard: 6MOY to Starter

Payton Pritchard has been Boston’s most efficient scorer in the playoffs, but he’s often been underused. In the Celtics’ lone win, he played big minutes and led the offensive surge with 23 points.

With Tatum gone, expect Pritchard to get more shot attempts and more freedom to create. His energy and shooting could be the difference if Boston hopes to get their offense humming.

Good News for the Celtics

Tatum isn’t walking through that tunnel, but there is some good news—Sam Hauser is listed probable to return.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York: Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Despite his struggles this postseason—averaging just 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 6 games—Hauser would provide Boston with a reliable shooting option off the bench. His floor spacing could open up looks for Brown, Pritchard, and Derrick White, even if he plays limited minutes.

While the chances of victory remain slim without Tatum, don’t count out these battle-tested Celtics. Without JT this season, Boston went 8–2. With veteran leaders like Al Horford to steady the ship, and the defensive toughness of White and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics still have the tools to fight another day.

Wednesday is about survival and pride. And if the Celtics want a shot at making this a series, it starts with stepping up without their leader—one possession at a time.