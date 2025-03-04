Celtics Get Encouraging Update on Jrue Holiday’s Availability

Jrue Holiday has missed seven of the Boston Celtics‘ last ten games. The veteran guard is dealing with a mallet finger and has also struggled with a shoulder impingement in recent weeks.

However, according to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, there is ‘a chance’ Holiday will return to Boston’s rotation for their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 5.

“Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis went through practice today and there’s a chance Holiday returns for #Celtics #Blazers tomorrow,” Manning reported via X.

Holiday remains a core part of the Celtics rotation, and is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 47 games this season. Furthermore, the veteran guard is shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.2% from deep.

Still, Celtics fans should know that Holiday’s finger injury is on his shooting hand. As such, he could struggle to convert his shots at a respectable clip and will likely defer on offense until his injury has begun to heal.

Nevertheless, the defense Holiday will provide will be a considerable boost, and will ensure the Celtics continue getting some important reps as a unit ahead of a likely deep postseason run.

Celtics’ Miles Norris Signed to Two-Year Deal

In other Celtics news, recent addition Miles Norris, who has replaced Anton Watson, has reportedly signed a two-year two-way deal with the Celtics.

“Miles Norris’ #Celtics contract is a 2yr, 2way deal, so he’s under contract for 2025-26 as well, I’m told,” Manning reported via X. “Also, for those wondering about his measurements, 6-7 1/2, 6/9 w/ shoes, 7-1 wingspan.”

Norris, 24, is a sharpshooting wing with good size. He fits the mold of what the Celtics want from their developmental players, both in terms of physical build and skill set. Norris will now have the chance to prove himself in Maine while fighting to earn some minutes in the Celtics rotation. He will undoubtedly look to the success of Sam Hauser, as a motivating factor.

Celtics Are Building a Development Pipeline

Since Brad Stevens took over as President of Basketball Operations, the Celtics have utilized the Maine Celtics to the best of their ability. Multiple members of Boston’s current roster came through Boston’s G-League affiliate.

Sam Hauser was initially signed to a two-way deal in Maine. Neemias Queta spent last season on a two-way contract before having his deal converted. Luke Kornet also followed a similar path. As such, there is a clear focus on developing rotation players in the G-League before promoting them to the NBA roster if they prove they’re capable of improving the team.

Of course, not every player is going to make the grade. JD Davison has spent the last few years impressing in Maine, but due to the talent level at the guard position in Boston, he’s been unable to earn himself a full-scale contract. Norris will be hoping Boston’s need for a long-term back-up wing can provide him with an opportunity to impress and earn some minutes.

Furthermore, the more success stories Boston have from their G-League development program, the more players will be willing to sign two-way deals with the franchise. After all, if there’s a clear path to the NBA, with a good reputation, players will seek out opportunities wherever possible.