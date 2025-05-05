Celtics Have Potential Answer for Jalen Brunson

As the Celtics prepare to open their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, one question looms large over TD Garden: Who’s guarding Jalen Brunson?

Boston has options. Jrue Holiday is trending toward a return from a hamstring strain just in time. Derrick White is one of the league’s most underappreciated perimeter defenders. And Jaylen Brown, never shy about taking on big-time assignments, has history guarding the Knicks’ All-Star.

Holiday’s Return Could Tip the Scales

After missing time in the Orlando series, Holiday appears close to a return. “He’s progressing really well,” Joe Mazzulla said after Saturday’s practice. “The extra days between series have been huge for his recovery. He’s very close.”

— via Celtics Blog

It’s perfect timing. Brunson just dropped 40+ points twice against Detroit and is averaging 35.5 PPG in the playoffs. Stopping him is not optional—it’s essential. If Holiday’s healthy, he’ll likely be the first to test his mettle.

A Three-Man Rotation

Brunson’s scoring against Boston has varied depending on who defends him. Against Brown earlier this season, he managed 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting. But when Boston deployed the White-Holiday tandem in February, the result was different: 22 points, no free throws.

The trio of White, Holiday, and Brown may offer the best counterpunch to Brunson’s craft and footwork. In that same February matchup, when Boston switched between all three defenders, Brunson went 0-for-7 with three turnovers. The message? Defensive unpredictability might be Boston’s best weapon.

Pritchard’s Breakout Gives Celtics New Options

While Holiday healed, Payton Pritchard stepped up and changed the narrative.

He averaged 9.2 points on 51.2% shooting—including a scorching 50% from beyond the arc—and turned heads with his defense. His on-ball pressure disrupted Orlando’s rhythm, and his effort on switches stood out: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner shot a combined 3-for-11 with Pritchard on them.

“I know people in the past wanted to say I’ve maybe been a liability,” Pritchard said after the Magic series. “But that’s something I’m trying to overcome… to be a great on-ball defender that can just take people out of a series.” – via CelticsBlog

NBA legend Charles Barkley echoed that sentiment:

“He built his game. He made himself a hell of a player. A lot of guys come in with the hype, but that kid made himself a terrific NBA player.” – via Taylor Snow on X

Pritchard’s rise deepens Boston’s guard rotation—and makes them even more dangerous defensively.

Celtics’ Depth Could Decide It

Ultimately, Boston’s wealth of guard defenders could prove decisive. While most teams scramble to find one guy to chase Brunson, the Celtics have three—maybe four—who can bother him. Holiday’s return may headline it, but Pritchard’s rise and the steady presence of White and Brown round out a deep, versatile rotation.

Brunson might still score. He’s that good. But over seven games, the Celtics’ defensive committee might be exactly what it takes to wear him down.