Celtics Have Ties to Potential ‘Wild Card’ Trade Partner

The Boston Celtics need to cut some salary off their books. With Jayson Tatum ruled out of the 2025-26 season, the franchise isn’t expected to be a contending team.

Brian Robb of MassLive.com believes the Utah Jazz could emerge as a “wild card” trade partner.

“League sources tell MassLive that the Jazz showed interest in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trade back in 2023 before both players landed ultimately landed in Boston. Both players are available again on the trade market this year…Whether Holiday or Porzingis interest the Jazz front office now a couple of years later will be a fascinating question, but the Jazz could be a big wildcard in the NBA offseason if they start trying to push back towards playoff contention.”

The Jazz is uniquely linked to the Celtics. Danny Ainge is the CEO of Jazz basketball, and Austin Ainge is now the team’s President of Basketball Operations. Both have strong ties with the Celtics, having spent years with the franchise. As such, if the Jazz do emerge as potential trade candidate for either of Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis, negotiations would probably be smooth for all parties involved.

Utah has been a rebuilding team in recent years. However, if the Jazz are ready to take the next step forward, Boston could be a smart trade partner.

Austin Ainge Joins the Utah Jazz

On Monday, June 2, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Austin Ainge had left the Celtics. He has taken the President of Basketball Operations role, finally giving him control of a franchise and its basketball decisions.

“The Utah Jazz are hiring Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, sources tell me and @TimBontemps,” Charania reported. “Ainge has spent the past 14 years working in Boston’s front office, including the last six in his current role.”

Ainge has been an integral part of the Celtics franchise during his tenure. He’s played a big role in the team’s draft strategy. Most notably, Ainge has likely been instrumental in Boston’s ability to find talent in the middle of the first round.

Celtics a Logical Landing Spot for Former MVP

During a May 29 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst noted how the Celtics are a logical trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade would have a contending team,” Windhorst said. “So Boston would be on that list. Boston may be the only one.”

Giannis could potentially be available this summer. He’s reportedly concerned with the Milwaukee Bucks‘ lack of progress in retooling the roster. The Bucks have suffered consecutive first-round exits from the playoffs. As such, Giannis could choose to leave the franchise and chase success elsewhere in the NBA. Boston, unlike most teams, could produce a viable trade package without sacrificing all of its depth.

Nevertheless, the Celtics would face significant competition for Giannis’ services. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee Brad Stevens would be willing to get involved in a bidding war for the former NBA champion.