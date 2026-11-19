The Boston Celtics opened their road trip on Wednesday against the Nuggets, and while it was a late shot by Jamal Murray and a controversial technical foul call against Jayson Tatum that drew the headlines, there were plenty of reasons the game went as poorly as it did. The Nuggets pummeled Boston in the third quarter, needing less than eight minutes to erase a 14-point lead for the Celtics, and Paul George had his worst game as a Celtics, fouling out with 10 points and 3-for-12 shooting. The Celtics shot 40.8% from the field and 25.0% from the 3-point line–there were not a lot of positives from this game, a 105-101 loss. But there was Chris Cenac.

The Celtics rookie got his first real minutes just before the trip, in the loss to Orlando, when he scored four points in 12 minutes. Coach Joe Mazzulla went back to him in the rotation on Wednesday, and it paid off–Cenac did a very good job defensively on power forward Aaron Gordon, then on point guard Jamal Murray, and scored six points with six rebounds in 17 minutes.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla: Chris Cenac ‘Has a Level of Talent and Athleticism’

It’s early, but increasingly, it looks like the Celtics got a steal with the No. 27 pick in last year’s NBA draft. After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla had praise as well as advice for Cenac.

“I thought that was a bright spot from tonight was just kind of his growth.”Joe Mazzulla on Chris Cenac Jr., who he complemented for the job he did guarding Aaron Gordon in the first half and Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter:“I thought he was good. He has a level of talent… https://t.co/w89AnmSx3h pic.twitter.com/kM7ubp39vP— Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 19, 2026

Mazzulla said: “I thought he was good. He has a level of talent and athleticism and has the ability to make plays on both ends of the floor. He is really versatile, he can guard point guards. He did a decent job in the first half on Aaron Gordon and matching that type of physicality, takes some of the pressure off. … He has the versatility, he’s got the toughness, he’s got the athleticism, he’s got the talent. He just needs the reps to get better and better.

“I thought that was a bright spot from tonight was just kind of his growth from Game 1 to Game 2, he’s just gotta keep it up.”

The Celtics will get two days off before a back-to-back against the Kings and Warriors this weekend.