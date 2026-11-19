Trade rumors are heating up around the Boston Celtics, who are exceeding most folks’ preseason expectations, despite losing the last two games to teams with fewer wins.

The Celtics are 11-4 on the season, good for the second seed in a loaded Eastern Conference. Boston may be 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, but at least until the two teams meet again, the Celtics can hang on to their blowout victory over their arch rivals earlier this month.

While the Celtics are looking better than most thought they would at this point in the season, there has been no shortage of trade speculation, with some of it being stirred by resident Celtics supporter Bill Simmons.

A Way for the Celtics to Land This Popular Trade Target Without Including Their Star Vet?

Any time the topic of potential Celtics trades is broached, guard Derrick White is often mentioned. While White is a proven playoff contributor and someone who has shown that he can be a main component of a championship-winning team, the 32-year-old wingman figures to be a main piece of a potential deal that brings another star to Boston. However, Simmons believes the Celtics can land New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy, a trade-rumor favorite, without having to surrender White in a deal.

“They can do something with New Orleans where they give them cheaper players, save them $12 to $16 million in payroll,” Simmons expressed (h/t ClutchPoints’ Malik Brown). “Give them picks, and take Murphy back. For me, the question is, if the Celtics can end up with (Jayson) Tatum, a rejuvenated Paul George, and Murphy, and (Payton) Pritchard and White, and three centers, and Hugo (Gonzalez) and (Ron) Harper, and all these excess bench assets they have. Is that enough to steal the East? I think it might be.”

That may very well be enough for Boston to re-claim the East crown, but given all that we have heard about the Pelicans’ stance on Murphy, it seems very much a long shot that the Celtics would fetch the 26-year-old star wing without having to deal either White or Pritchard.

Murphy Gaining Buzz as Boston’s Top Target

The idea is that Murphy, a score-first wing, would thrive if finally given the opportunity to play for a contender. As a player who has been stuck on a below average-to-bad New Orleans team since being drafted nearly six years ago, Murphy may be a positive change of scenery away from establishing himself as one of the top wings in basketball.

Could Boston land Murphy for some first round picks and include someone like Mitchell Robinson in a trade?

“The Boston Celtics feel like they’ll wait until the offseason if they go buck wild on the trade market, but Trey Murphy is Mazzullaball Nirvana,” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale wrote. “His three-point shooting scales to higher volume and movement. He’s a lob target in his own right. A team-friendly salary through 2028-29 only heightens his appeal. The Celtics can match his salary without including Paul George if they’re willing to ship out Mitchell Robinson as part of a (mega) package once he’s trade-eligible.”

We are just under a month away from the unofficial start of trade season in the NBA. With recently-signed stars like Robinson set to become trade-eligible on Dec. 15, the Celtics could look harder at potentially pursuing Murphy … if the Pelicans are willing to do business.

New Orleans has drawn wide-spread criticism for resisting trade talks for their top stars and, more notably, setting unreasonably high asking prices. With the team appearing to head for yet another lowly season, it may be time for president Joe Dumars and co. to sell off their most valuable pieces.