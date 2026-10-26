Celtics Announce Injury Report Ahead of Bulls Game

The Boston Celtics enter Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden carrying momentum from Friday’s 107-103 win over the defending champion New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and closed the game with a stretch that silenced a late Knicks run. The response after the opening-night collapse in Detroit was emphatic.

Now comes the next test. Monday begins the first back-to-back stretch on the Celtics’ schedule this season. Managing the roster across both nights will be part of the challenge.

The injury report ahead of tip-off offered the Celtics some good news on that front.

Who Is Available for the Celtics

Boston will be at near-full strength against Chicago. Two-way guard Devin Carter is the only player ruled out as he continues to recover from mononucleosis. The rest of the roster is available.

Tatum, Derrick White, Paul George, Jordan Walsh, and Mitchell Robinson are expected to start for the third consecutive game. Payton Pritchard will continue in his role off the bench, though his workload through two games has mirrored that of a starter. Sam Hauser has quietly been one of the more impactful pieces in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation, providing floor spacing that opens up the paint for Tatum and the centers.

Neemias Queta delivered 15 points and 3 blocks against the Knicks. Robinson responded to his rough debut with key defensive plays against his former team. The depth across the center position gives Mazzulla flexibility to manage minutes across the back-to-back.

What the Bulls Bring

Chicago is not a team to overlook. Rookie forward Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 overall pick out of North Carolina, has already turned heads early in the season. Wilson scored 30 points in just his third career NBA game, flashing the kind of scoring ability that made him one of the most talked-about prospects in the draft.

The Bulls do have injury concerns of their own. Center Nic Claxton has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Forward Patrick Williams is listed as questionable with an adductor issue. Second-year forward Noa Essengue is also questionable with a head contusion after missing most of his rookie season to shoulder surgery.

Final Word for the Celtics

The Celtics are healthy when they need to be. The rotation is settling. The confidence from Friday’s win is still fresh.

Monday night is about stringing good performances together. Wilson and the Bulls will test Boston’s defense One bounce-back does not make a season. Consistency does.

The work continues at TD Garden.