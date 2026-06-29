Celtics Engaged With New ‘Frontrunner’ in Jaylen Brown Trade: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly “front-runners” in a potential Jaylen Brown trade amid talks of the Boston Celtics moving their All-NBA wing.

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Celtics have set a steep asking price of at least four first-round picks — an offer that the Trail Blazers can match.

“But no realistic star player targets have yet emerged, with the Nuggets’ reported interest in [Jaylen] Brown unrealistic because of what they’re able and willing to offer,” Amick reported on Sunday. (The Celtics, per league sources, have been asking for up to four first-round picks; Portland is seen as the front-runner there.)”

Besides the aforementioned Nuggets and Blazers, teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for a Jaylen Brown trade. Among those teams, the Blazers, Nets and Raptors can all offer four or more first-round picks.

Potential Celtics Trade Proposal

Amid reports of Brown possibly linking up with Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard to form a Big 3 in Portland, Celtics podcaster Jake Weinbach floated the following three-team scenario also involving the New Orleans Pelicans. Notably, the trade proposal would see the Celtics land Trey Murphy III — one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league. Shortly after Giannis Antetokounmpo was dealt to the Miami Heat, several insiders noted that Murphy was Boston’s “Plan B” if they strike out on the “Greek Freak.”

Trail Blazers would receive: Jaylen Brown

Celtics would receive: Trey Murphy III, Jerami Grant, 2029 first-round pick (most favorable of POR/BOS/MIL from POR), 2030 first-round swap (via POR/MIL)

Pelicans would receive: Shaedon Sharpe, 2028 first-round pick (via ORL from POR), 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of POR/BOS/MIL from POR)

Jaylen Brown Trade Inevitable?

Per multiple insiders, the Celtics and Brown are nearly at a point of no return after the latter was offered to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo. It was earlier assumed that the Celtics and Brown would be able to mend fences, much like they did in 2022 when the All-Star was offered to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported on Monday that the Celtics hope to move Brown “soon” and shift their focus on rebuilding the team around franchise star Jayson Tatum.

“Execs believe the Celtics are canvassing the league to figure out what Brown’s true value is, as he has three years left on his contract,” Goodwill wrote.

“There’s a small pocket of execs and agents who believe the Celtics are bluffing with Brown, but the prevailing thought is they want to move on this — soon.”

Jaylen Brown has three full seasons left on his five-year, $285M max contract. The All-Star wing is coming off the best-ever regular season, posting a career-high 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 48% shooting and finishing sixth in MVP voting.