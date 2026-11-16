The Boston Celtics‘ superstar Jayson Tatum is shooting 88.5% from the free-throw line in the 2026-27 NBA season. However, an appearance in Shanghai earlier this year produced a different shooting story. Tatum missed 10 consecutive free throws during an interactive fan event, and he knew where the footage was headed.

Speaking with Speedy Morman on Boardroom, Tatum explained the circumstances. His account included travel fatigue, an unfamiliar basketball and a rim that did not feel like the one he expected. It also included the realization that being an NBA star means somebody is recording.

“It was like a 12-foot rim. Jet lag. We just flew in. We flew in from Portland, so it was like a 13-hour flight. Ball was different,” Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum Knew the Misses Would Reach Social Media

The funniest part of Tatum’s explanation was how his thoughts went to the internet. A casual shooting appearance had become the kind of clip basketball fans were unlikely to leave alone. He was still trying to make a shot while already anticipating the reaction.

“I’m shooting, I’m like, I know this s*** is going to end up on Twitter,” Tatum said.

That is an uncomfortable spot for any player, especially someone people expect to make free throws without much trouble. Every miss gives the moment another chance to become memorable. Walking away, though, was not an option Tatum wanted to entertain.

His description of the rim should be understood as his explanation of how the setup felt. It does not establish a measured height. The important part of the story is that he felt out of rhythm and became determined to finish differently.

Celtics Star Refused to Leave Without Making One

Tatum’s reaction was competitive even if the setting was supposed to be fun. Once the misses started piling up, making a basket became about more than completing a fan-event activity. He wanted to leave knowing he had solved the problem.

“It was one of those things I was like, I can’t leave defeated,” Tatum said. “I’m gonna shoot this s*** till it go in.”

Celtics fans can probably appreciate that stubbornness while still laughing at the clip. His free-throw percentage offers a useful reminder that this was an unusual appearance, rather than a meaningful measure of his NBA shooting.

Tatum knew the video would travel. At least now, fans have his side of the story. More importantly, Tatum is a career 84.1% free-throw shooter. That number matters infinitely more than a random offseason clip in China.