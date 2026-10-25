Jayson Tatum Reacts to Encouraging Celtics Development Against Knicks

The Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 107-103 on Friday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and closed the game with a run that sealed the win. The stat line told the obvious story.

But after the game, the moment Tatum wanted to talk about was not one of his own. It belonged to Neemias Queta.

Tatum on His Favorite Play

Late in the third quarter, with the Celtics leading 75-71 and Tatum drawing defensive attention in the lane, he kicked the ball to Queta standing alone in the left corner. The center caught it in rhythm and knocked down a three-pointer to push the lead to seven.

Tatum’s reaction told you everything.

“He works on that every single day, and to me, that was my favorite part of the game, kicking it out to him in a big moment, seeing him shoot it with confidence,” Tatum said. “I was so happy that he made that shot. Because now Joe can’t be on his butt. He made one. They give him leeway to shoot another one. But my reaction, the bench’s reaction, I know everybody was super excited to see Neemie shoot that with confidence and make it, especially in that moment.”

The Sequence That Set It Up

The three did not happen in isolation. Moments earlier, Queta delivered one of his best defensive plays of the night, swatting a shot at the rim that sent the crowd and the bench to their feet.

“That’s the standard that we have to play to,” Mazzulla said.

Queta has spent years refining his three-point shot in practice, working with nearly every member of the Celtics’ player development staff. Several of those coaches even traveled to Portugal this summer to train with him during the offseason. The investment has been real on both sides.

The results had not shown up in games until Friday. Then, against the defending champions with a narrow lead to protect, Queta did not hesitate. He caught it and let it go.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum called it his favorite moment of the game. Not any of his clutch fourth-quarter buckets. Not the 36-point performance. A corner three by his backup center.

That tells you what matters to Tatum right now. He is not chasing individual moments. He is building trust with a roster that is still learning what it can be.

Queta put the work in. The shot went down. The bench erupted. Those are the moments that turn a group of players into a team.