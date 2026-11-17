The Boston Celtics fell to the Orlando Magic 115-105 on Monday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points, though the shooting was a grind at 9-of-23 from the field. The six-game winning streak ended and the Celtics suffered their first home loss of the season.

Before the game, reporters noticed something new. Tatum was wearing a wrap on his non-shooting hand that had not been there during Sunday’s 131-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

After the game, Tatum addressed it.

Tatum Explained the Wrap

Tatum said he bruised his hand during Sunday’s game against Dallas, the same night he poured in 32 points with 21 in the third quarter.

He wore the wrap on his non-shooting hand at the start of Monday’s game, then removed it at some point during the contest. By the time he sat down for his postgame press conference, the wrap was back on.

When asked whether the bruise affected his performance, Tatum was straightforward. He said the bruise did not affect him during the game.

What It Means Going Forward

Tatum’s response was reassuring. He played through the bruise, competed for 23 shots, and did not use it as an explanation for the tough shooting night. The issue appears to be manageable.

The Celtics head to Denver on Wednesday for the first game of a four-game road trip. The hand will be worth monitoring as the schedule tightens.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum has been honest about his health all season. Each time, the answer has been the same. He is playing. He is competing. He is not making excuses.

Monday was no different. The bruise is there. It did not stop him. Denver is next.