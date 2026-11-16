Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Honest Health Update After Mavericks Win

The Boston Celtics left no doubt on Sunday night at TD Garden. A 42-9 first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks set a franchise record for the largest lead after one period, and the Celtics never looked back in a 131-94 rout that extended their winning streak to six.

Jayson Tatum was at the center of it. He finished with 32 points, converting 11 of his 18 attempts from the field, erupting for 21 in the third quarter and finishing the period with 13 consecutive points. He did not play in the fourth with the outcome long settled. Boston improved to 11-2.

The performance looked like vintage Tatum. After the game, he was asked whether he feels like he is fully back.

Tatum Gives Update on His Health

JT’s answer was honest.

“Not yet,” Tatum said. “I’m getting there though.”

Tatum revealed that he has studied the recovery process extensively and laid out a specific timeline based on what the research has told him.

“I’ve done a lot of research on Achilles rehab, and a lot of the specialists and research has said a lot of guys, 12 months after they come back, is when they feel back,” Tatum said. “I’m still in return to play phase.”

Tatum returned late last season and played through the playoffs on limited conditioning. The timeline he referenced suggests he is approaching the window where the full version of himself should start to emerge.

He is not guessing. He has studied the data. He knows where he is in the process and he is being transparent about it.

What The Numbers Say

Tatum is producing at an elite level despite not feeling fully himself. Sunday’s 32-point night was his latest reminder that even the in-progress version is one of the best players in the league.

He has scored 20 or more in the majority of his appearances this season. He has connected on five or more threes in three of his last four games after a rocky start from deep. The assists have been a consistent bright spot, with six-plus in nearly every outing.

Beyond the stats, the leadership has been visible. Tatum challenged the team’s mindset on Sunday even while holding a 30-point lead.

“Obviously it’s easy to really bring it when it’s a close game,” Tatum said. “But just trying to challenge our mindset of we’re up 25 to 30, can you try to put the game away? I think we did a really good job of that today.”

He also spoke about what he expects from his teammates on a broader level.

“I’m trying to empower everybody,” Tatum said. “Not necessarily hold their hand, but make sure they understand they’re valued and they’re needed.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum has done the homework, consulted the specialists, and mapped out where the recovery should take him. Everything he has produced so far has come in what he calls the return to play phase.

He’s putting up 32-point games, leading a team on a six-game winning streak, and pushing his teammates to maintain their standard even in blowouts. And he is doing all of that while still climbing back.