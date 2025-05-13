Celtics Predicted to Trade All-Star After Jayson Tatum Injury

The Celtics went from a potential dynasty to an overpriced and old team in a matter of minutes during their 121-113 loss to the Knicks on May 12.

If going down 3-1 wasn’t enough, the Celtics suffered a devastating blow late in the fourth quarter when Jayson Tatum injured his right ankle. As Tatum was helped off the floor, many speculated on the severity of the injury. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not sound optimistic about his star player’s recovery ahead of Game 5.

The Volume’s Jason Timpf and Colin Cowherd speculated that Tatum possibly suffered an Achilles injury or a similarly devastating injury that could rule him out of the 2025-26 season. Both analysts felt the Celtics could be forced to overhaul the roster.

“I think they’ll move [Kristaps] Porzingis,” Cowherd predicted while looking ahead to Boston’s offseason plan.

Celtics Fire Sale Incoming?

Timpf added, “Fingers crossed it’s good news for Tatum, but I have a feeling that it’s what it looked like [Achilles tear] and he’s probably gonna be out for all of next season.

“If that’s the case, Kristaps Porzingis is about to turn 30 and he’s made of tissue paper. Jrue Holiday is 34. Al Horford is 38. Derrick White is 30.”

Timpf took it a step further by predicting the Celtics could shop around all their members except Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“If the Tatum injury is confirmed to be what it looks like, I think it’s possible that Boston essentially ends up fire-selling a bunch of these guys this summer. Because what’s the point? You’re gonna run it back with Jaylen Brown, a 39-year-old Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis? They’d be fine, but won’t be competitive in the East.”

Cowhered then made it a point to highlight the Celtics’ dicey financial situation. The Celtics roster is protected to cost an eye-popping $500 million in the 2025-26 season, including a $280 million luxury tax bill.

Too Expensive To Continue?

“If they sign their first-round pick, they have $500 million on the payroll,” Cowherd said. “With new owners, it’s not going to work.”

Timpf then urged the Celtics to treat the 2025 offseason like the 2020 offseason for the Warriors. That year, Golden State was fresh off losing Kevin Durant to free agency, Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury, and Stephen Curry to a recurring hand injury. As a result, the Warriors essentially tanked the season to secure a top-three draft pick.

“This is the year to be bad, get off the bad money, and bring in the means with which to rebuild around Tatum and Brown,” Timpf said of the Celtics’ offseason outlook. “There’s an opportunity to use this year as a gap year — to get off some of this old money.”

Timpf believes veterans Holiday and Horford could prove “very attractive” to other contending teams, and that the Celtics could get back good value for them in trades.

“I think Derrick White would fetch a super-high price right now,” Timpf said. “Their entire outlook changes due to the [Tatum injury].”

The Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, still have an opportunity to extend their postseason when they host the Knicks in Game 5 on May 14. However, the Knicks are the overwhelming favorites to win the series and advance to the Conference Finals.