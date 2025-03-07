Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Surprising Admission About Lakers Rivalry

The Boston Celtics are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 8. Whenever these two teams face off, you can guarantee it’s going to be box office. After all, Boston and Los Angeles boast the two most successful franchises in NBA history.

As such, there’s a deep-rooted rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers, a rivalry that spans decades and incorporated generations of elite talent. However, when speaking to the media following Boston’s 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum admitted he doesn’t view the Lakers as a rival organization.

“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and the Celtics,” Tatum said. “I would say from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals — we only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs, Philly would be one of them, and the other teams as well. You respect and understand the history…It’s an honor to be a part of it, for sure.”

Tatum’s comments are fair. The Celtics have had some intense battles with the Sixers and Miami Heat in recent years. It’s also hard to point toward a team you only see twice a year as a direct rival. Nevertheless, the historical significance of Boston vs. Los Angeles cannot be overlooked, and like it or not, the two teams are the most fierce of enemies.

Jayson Tatum Heaps Praise on LeBron James

During the same news conference, Tatum heaped praise on the longevity of LeBron James.

As much as we probably talk about LeBron, we probably don’t talk about him enough, right?,” Tatum said. “Being 40 in his 22nd season playing at an All-NBA level is incredible. It’s a testament to the work that he’s put in to his game, to his body, to stay at the best shape and be able to stay and compete and perform at the highest level for over two decades now…It’s a joy to be able to compete against him in these matchups for however long we get to do it for.”

Tatum’s first career highlight came via a poster dunk on James. The two have shared mutual admiration for each other throughout the years. However, Tatum has always found ways to elevate his game when playing against the Lakers, so James shouldn’t expect an easy matchup on Saturday.

Celtics Still Waiting on Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the Celtics last four games with illness. Currently, there’s no reporting on whether he will be available to face the Lakers on March 8. Porzingis’ injury record with the Celtics is starting to pile up. His absence against Philadelphia was his 68th since joining the franchise.

As such, Porzingis has now missed 41% of the total games Boston has played since he arrived via a trade with the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined for 12 of the Celtics’ 19 postseason games last season.

Boston needs Porzingis fit and healthy if they’re going to stand a chance of repeating as champions. His floor spacing and rim protection elevates the franchise to another level. The NBA has caught up to Boston’s way of playing. If the Celtics are at or near full strength, they could face a gruelling postseason. Porzingis will be key to the Celtics’ chances of success.