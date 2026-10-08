Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Notable Announcement Ahead of New Season

The Boston Celtics open the preseason tonight in Cleveland, against the Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum is nearly 17 months removed from a ruptured Achilles and heading into Year 10 with no restrictions, a new roster around him, and a perspective he says is unlike anything he has carried before.

On the eve of the new chapter, Tatum shared something personal with Celtics fans.

Tatum Makes an Announcement

The Celtics superstar took to social media to announce a new project documenting his offseason.

“Been a busy summer,” Tatum wrote. “Wanted to share a little more of it with you guys. ‘The Summer of Jayson,’ a 3-part series, drops tomorrow on my YouTube channel.”

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Why This Summer Was Different for Boston’s Star

Tatum has spoken openly during camp about how last year changed him. He spent training camp in the weight room, watching his teammates practice while he rehabbed. He attended nearly every game, home and away, but could not participate.

Now that he is back, the feeling is different for Jayson.

Tatum described a level of appreciation for the game that he did not carry during his first eight seasons. The joy of simply being available, running through drills, and competing alongside his teammates is something he said he will not take for granted again.

Final Word for the Celtics

A player who has won a championship and come back from a torn Achilles is entering the season with gratitude. That combination of hunger and perspective is exactly what the Celtics need heading into a year where everything around Tatum has changed.

The summer is on film. The first episode drops tomorrow. The Celtics season starts now.