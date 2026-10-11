Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Personal Admission About Paul George

The Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 144-106 on Saturday night in their second preseason game of the year. It was the first time Jayson Tatum and Paul George shared the floor as teammates, with the new-look starting lineup of Tatum, George, Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, and Mitchell Robinson taking the court together for the first time.

Tatum scored 23 points. George added 13 points and five steals in 25 minutes. The result was never in doubt after halftime, but what stood out most came after the final buzzer.

What Tatum Said After the Game

Tatum described the experience of playing alongside George as something he never expected when he was coming up.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Tatum said. “I was in high school modeling my game after him and watching film of him. In college, I had to be the first player in college to wear PG-1s.”

The connection runs deeper than most people realize. Tatum spent his prep years in Missouri studying George’s game on film during the peak of his Pacers run. When Tatum arrived at Duke, scouts frequently drew comparisons between the two.

Now they share a locker room. Tatum said George has embraced a mentorship role alongside everything else, helping him and the younger players on the roster learn from someone who has played at the highest level for over a decade.

George’s First Night in Green

What stood out immediately with George was his defensive presence. PG finished with five steals, and his activity on that end disrupted Philadelphia’s offense all night.

Joe Mazzulla praised George’s defensive instincts and called his approach contagious for the rest of the roster.

Final Word for the Celtics

The partnership is brand new. The offensive chemistry will take time. But Tatum’s words Saturday revealed how much this pairing means to him beyond basketball.

Tatum wore the PG-1s before anyone else in college. Now he is sharing the court with the player whose game shaped his own.

October 20 in Detroit is when it counts. The foundation is being laid now.