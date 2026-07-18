Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends 6-Word Message Ahead Of New Season

The Boston Celtics‘ roster has undergone some reconstruction this summer. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, with Paul George and draft picks heading to Boston in return.

Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley Jr. were signed in free agency. Brad Stevens drafted Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell in the first and second rounds, respectively. With so many new faces, it’s fair to assume the Celtics’ style of play will also undergo some form of transformation.

When asked about what to expect from Boston in the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, Jayson Tatum provided a six-word message for Celtics fans everywhere.

“It’s gonna be a great one,” Tatum said during his appearance at the ESPYs.

The All-NBA forward then declared that the upcoming campaign will “be a lot of fun.”

Tatum will have a significant amount of pressure on his shoulders moving forward. By trading Brown, Boston has begun to retool the roster around Tatum’s skill set. He’s the clear number one option on the offensive end.

Fortunately for Tatum, he’s an elite playmaking forward who can also score across all three levels. He’ll also have multiple veterans around him to offer help when needed. Still, for the first time in his career, he’ll be walking into the Celtics locker room as the undisputed star player on the roster.

Jayson Tatum Addresses Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade

When speaking with reporters during his appearance at the ESPYs, Tatum was asked his thoughts on Boston’s decision to part ways with Brown.

“If I’m being transparent, it’s weird,” Tatum said. “I’ve been on the Celtics for nine years and he was my teammate every single one of those.”

Despite such a big change, the St. Louis native remains excited for what the new season will bring.

There’s still a human element of it that you feel those emotions. The city feels those emotions,” Tatum continued. “But there’s also a side of like, ‘we have to welcome our new teammates in with open arms, and we still have to attack the new season. So, there’s like a balance. But it’s weird.”

Celtics Joe Mazzulla Speaks On Brown Trade

Tatum isn’t the only member of the Celtics roster to address Brown’s trade in recent weeks. Head coach Joe Mazzulla recently spoke on the move while out at Las Vegas Summer League.

“There needs to be a grieving process for losing not just a player in Jaylen, but a person in Jaylen,” Mazzulla told The Athletic’s Jay King. “There needs to be a grieving process for this guy. What he has done on the court and what he’s done in the community and what he’s done for the city of Boston, there should be a grieving process.”

Still, with a new-look roster full of youth, athleticism and veteran know-how, Boston has a chance to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. So, maybe Tatum’s right, maybe the upcoming season is “going to be a good one.” We’ll just need to accept that it’ll be different, too.