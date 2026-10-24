Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Admission After Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics needed an answer after Tuesday’s collapse in Detroit. They got one on Friday night at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 7 assists as the Celtics held off the defending champion New York Knicks 107-103 in the home opener. It was his highest-scoring performance since the 2024-25 season and the kind of statement this team needed from its franchise player after his 6-for-23 night against the Pistons.

The game came down to the final two minutes. Tatum made sure the ending was different this time.

Tatum Makes a Statement

The Celtics led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Knicks are champions for a reason. Jalen Brunson pulled New York within one with a pull-up jumper at the 1:41 mark. The building tightened. The memory of Tuesday’s blown lead lingered.

Tatum answered with a baseline turnaround jumper. Then a contested 18-footer with the shot clock running down. Then a three from the left arc with 30 seconds remaining. Seven points in less than a minute. The lead went from one to five, and the Knicks never recovered.

He scored 25 of his 36 in the second half. When the game demanded its best player to be its best player, Tatum delivered.

Derrick White kept his on-court postgame interview simple when explaining what went right.

“Jayson Tatum is really good at basketball,” White said.

What Tatum Said Afterward

Tatum acknowledged that the flight home from Detroit was quiet. The team felt the weight of that loss. Friday’s response was fueled by something deeper than frustration.

“Just playing with a sense of joy and gratitude,” Tatum said. “Being injured and feeling like the game was taken away from me, I have a new appreciation for just being out here and playing the game I love.”

The Achilles rupture in May 2025 cost Tatum over 10 months. He returned late last season and played through limits that were visible on both ends. The efficiency dipped. The burst was inconsistent. Questions followed him into the offseason.

Friday night’s closing stretch, capped by a two-handed dunk in the third quarter that had been rare since the injury, suggested the answer is yes.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tuesday in Detroit was the low point. Friday against the Knicks was the response.

Tatum scored 36 and closed the game with a stretch that reminded everyone what he is capable of. Joy and gratitude. That was his message.

A player who had the game taken from him, appreciating the fact that he gets to play it again.