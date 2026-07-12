Celtics Coach Gives Encouraging Jayson Tatum Update Ahead of New Season

The Boston Celtics are building a new roster around Jayson Tatum. Paul George is in the building. Mitchell Robinson signed to address the frontcourt. Mike Conley adds veteran leadership. The supporting cast looks different than anything Tatum has played with during his time in Boston.

But all of it depends on one thing. The version of Tatum that takes the court in October. He went down with an Achilles injury during the 2025 playoffs and missed the majority of last season. He returned for 16 regular-season games and competed in six playoff contests before the Celtics were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now Tatum has something he did not have before. A full offseason. And someone who knows him as well as anyone in the organization offered an encouraging update from Las Vegas.

Celtics Coach Weighs in on Tatum

Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leading Boston’s Summer League team in Las Vegas. After Saturday’s practice, he was asked about Tatum’s recovery and what the games he played last season mean for the road ahead.

His answer was direct.

“I think it was just a great head start on him getting back to who he is,” Jefferson said. “Those games will be super impactful and important for him.”

Jefferson went further, describing what he saw when Tatum returned to the court last season.

“I was really happy that when he came back, it looked like he didn’t miss a beat,” Jefferson said. “He was playing hard, he looked like himself, took a break after the end of the season, and now he’s hit the ground running back to it. I’m excited for him and our team this year.”

What Jefferson Sees Now

Jefferson was also asked what Tatum looks like in the current offseason workouts, even out in Las Vegas. His response pointed to a player whose body is catching up to where his mind already was.

“Just his explosiveness, the pace he’s playing at,” Jefferson said. “Him just working on simple reads to be better this year, which is really cool, to finetune his craft.”

Tatum acknowledged during the postseason that he felt he was not yet fully back to where he wanted to be physically. His playoff numbers against Philadelphia, showed how much he could still produce even while working his way back.

A healthy offseason changes the equation. Last year, Tatum was fighting his way back from a ruptured Achilles. This year, he is refining. There is a meaningful difference between recovering and building, and Jefferson’s comments suggest Tatum has crossed from one into the other.

The Tatum-Jefferson Connection

Jefferson and Tatum go back to their Duke days. Jefferson captained the Blue Devils for three seasons and was part of the 2014-15 national championship team. When Tatum arrived on campus as a freshman two years later, Jefferson was the veteran presence who helped him adjust to college basketball and beyond.

That relationship carried over into the professional world. Jefferson transitioned into coaching after his playing career and landed with the Celtics organization ahead of the 2023-24 season. He has been part of the program through a championship and the upheaval that followed.

Tatum showed up courtside for Jefferson’s Summer League debut on Friday night, watching his former college teammate coach from the sideline.

“I’m very proud of Amile for being a head coach,” Tatum said. “It’s his first time coaching. I had to come support my brother.”

Final Word for the Celtics

The roster around Tatum has changed dramatically. George, Robinson, and Conley are all new. The system Joe Mazzulla runs is evolving. Everything Boston is building depends on Tatum being fully healthy and fully himself.

Jefferson believes he is getting there. The head start was real. The offseason work has been real.

The Celtics need the best version of Tatum more than ever.