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Celtics Get Notable Jayson Tatum Update Ahead of Preseason Opener

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Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics
Getty
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics open the preseason Thursday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. The road trip to The Citadel for the final stretch of camp is nearly over, and the conversations are already turning toward the practical realities of a long regular season.

For a roster built around Jayson Tatum, the most important question heading into Year 10 is not about talent. It is about durability. Tatum is 16 months removed from a ruptured Achilles. His comeback last spring was gutsy. Now, a full summer of preparation has him feeling confident in ways he was not when he first came back.

Whether the Celtics can keep him feeling that way over 82 games is a question Joe Mazzulla addressed directly during camp.

Mazzulla Sets the Expectation on Tatum

Mazzulla made clear that the organization’s approach to Tatum’s workload is built on trust rather than rigid restrictions.

“It starts with doing everything you possibly can to be out there,” Mazzulla said. “We trust him, we trust our sports science team. That’s why we have 10 of them. We trust his trainer.”

The Celtics have invested heavily in the infrastructure around Tatum’s health, and Mazzulla views that group as central to keeping their best player available over the course of a full season.

He framed the goal not as a specific games-played number but as reliability.

“We want the expectation that we can rely on you every single night,” Mazzulla said.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 and Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics pose for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mazzulla on Playing 82

Mazzulla also addressed the broader roster when it comes to availability, and his comments carried a practical honesty.

“The expectation of playing all 82 isn’t realistic,” Mazzulla said. He noted that only one or two players on the current roster have ever done it, and said the real focus is extracting the best from each player across the full length of the season, however that looks.

 Mazzulla described a culture where players are trusted to compete when they can and push through when things get difficult. He said the standard the team has maintained since he took over is rooted in competitive character, and that players will try to be out there even when they feel less than 100 percent.

“Even if they feel like they can’t, they’re still gonna try,” Mazzulla said. “As long as we keep that standard.”

Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla
GettyBoston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum has been a full participant in every practice session since camp opened and looks like the version of himself the Celtics have been waiting to see.

Mazzulla is not promising 82 games. He is promising the right process. Trust the player, trust the staff, and build toward a season that peaks when it matters most.

For a team trying to contend without Jaylen Brown, keeping Tatum on the floor is everything. Mazzulla knows it.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics Get Notable Jayson Tatum Update Ahead of Preseason Opener

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