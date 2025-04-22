Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s Uncertain for Game Two

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum’s status for game two is unclear following a wrist injury in game one.

Tatum, who injured his wrist in game two after getting fouled on a layup and landing awkwardly on his right hand in a game one victory over the Orlando Magic. According to ESPN Insider Shams Charania, an MRI confirmed a bone bruise for Tatum and the injury is a pain management situation, which makes his status for game two uncertain.

Boston handled the Magic 103-86 without Tatum or the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown playing their best game. Boston’s combination of depth and offensive efficiency could prove too much for the Magic regardless of Tatum’s status, as the Magic have struggled with offensive production for the majority of the season and are currently missing guard Jalen Suggs, who has been one of their best distributors and perimeter defenders.

Boston’s currently looking to repeat as champions, and health could be a deciding factor later in the playoffs. Along with Tatum’s current injury, Brown has been dealing with knee issues in the later half of the season, even getting knee injections before the playoffs began.

While the bruise is concerning, it likely would be a short term injury for Tatum as he deals with soreness. Tatum, who is considered one Boston’s best player, finished the season averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game as the team dominated the regular season. A minor injury early in the playoffs likely won’t bother the deep Celtics.

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum’s status for game two is unclear, but he is listed as a game time decision for April 23rd against Orlando.