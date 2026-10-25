Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Addresses Growing Tatum-Brown Tension

For years, Boston Celtics fans have wondered whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were friends off the basketball court. Following Brown’s recent comments to the media, it’s become clear that even if they were, that isn’t the case anymore.

On Sunday, October 25, Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Brown’s recent comments regarding Tatum and the discourse surrounding the two former teammates.

“They were together for 10 years and they had great, great moments,” Mazzulla said. “… So I think it’s more just focusing on the greatness that those two were able to achieve, and the fact that they’re both great people. They’re different in how they play the game; they’re different in how they handle things; They’re just different. It doesn’t mean that it’s good or bad. They’re just different.”

Mazzulla continued.

“So you focus on the high character. We’re focused on Jayson because he’s with us. He plays for us. He’s our guy. We’re grateful for what Jaylen did in the past, but our focus is on Jayson. Who he is as a player, who he is as a person. But you never forget the gratitude and perspective of a former Celtic who has left this place in a better place.”

Boston traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this summer. Paul George and future draft capital was sent to the Celtics as part of the deal.

Jaylen Brown Says There’s No Beef With Tatum

When speaking to the media on Saturday, October 24, Brown was asked about a recent ‘cap’ emoji he left under a video from Tatum’s offseason documentary. He was also asked whether there’s any issues between himself and Tatum.

“I didn’t see the full thing, but I saw that he said it’s ‘no beef,’ and he’s right. Jayson comes from a great family. We’ve accomplished some great things. He’s a great basketball player. Got a hell of a PR team. There’s no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He gotta stay ready at all times,” Brown said.

Brown is clearly unhappy with how things went down to end his tenure with the Celtics. After all, Brad Stevens made the decision after Brown had led the franchise to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Fans Will Want This Dispute To End

Tatum and Brown were teammates for years. They enjoyed significant success together, including a championship in 2024 and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022. The fact that there no seems to be a frosty relationship between the duo will certainly not sit well with the franchise.

Unfortunately for Brown, the longer he keeps this dispute going, the more goodwill he’s losing with the fanbase. Hopefully, as the season goes on, any issues between Tatum and Brown fade away.

Based on Brown’s recent comments to the media, that doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

At least, not any time soon.