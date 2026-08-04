Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics‘ decision to part ways with Jaylen Brown earlier this summer continues to be a discussion point, not only for the fans but also for the players themselves.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Jordan Walsh was asked about Brown’s departure. The fourth-year wing admitted it was difficult to see his teammate leave.

“Missing (Brown’s) presence or having that not felt, it is different because he’s one of the guys who I was probably the closest with, maybe the second guy I was the closest with,” Walsh said. “But for him to do so many things for me that he’s done, on and off the court, I’ve always got to show love and appreciate that because he is the realest. He is one of the realest people I know. So, obviously, having him gone, that’s a blow.”

As the conversation continued, Walsh admitted that even though the NBA is a business, it’s never easy seeing a friend leave for a new team.

“Just it being a business doesn’t make it any easier, them leaving. It’s tough,” Walsh explained.

Despite Brown’s departure, Walsh must remain focused. He recently signed a three-year $10 million contract extension to remain with the Celtics. Furthermore, he faces significant competition for playing time next season.

Walsh Is Focused On Improving His Game

During the discussion with Forsberg, Walsh also broke down what he’s been focusing on this summer, as he continues to improve his all-around game.

“Like I’d said before at summer league, trying to build my offensive game, trying to redefine myself offensively,” Walsh said. “I feel like I’ve gained respect when it comes to being an on-ball defender, being a help-side defender. I feel like I’ve gained that respect, and that’s where I’ve made my mark, so to say.”

Walsh continued.

“But I also felt like there were a lot of times where we decided — the Celtics decided — to go a different way or direction mid-game because of the situation. And because I didn’t fit that situation. I wasn’t the best option for that situation. So my focus now is to be the best option for every situation. Whether we need a bucket, whether we need a stop, whether it’s crunch time in the fourth quarter — I don’t want to give anybody a reason for me not to be in the game.”

Walsh Faces Competition on Celtics Roster

Walsh won’t be the only member of Boston’s roster who went into the offseason looking to take a leap. Both Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman are also fighting for a larger role next season.

Gonzalez is most likely Walsh’s direct competition, as Scheierman can also play as an off-guard. Nevertheless, Walsh will come into the season with a lot to prove and a potentially difficult path to consistent playing time.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if his offseason work pays off. Otherwise, he could find himself filling a role again this year. Either way, tying him down for another three years was smart business.