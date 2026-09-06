Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Has His Eyes On Paul George For One Reason

Earlier this summer, the Boston Celtics signed Jordan Walsh to a three-year $15 million contract extension. That new deal will kick in ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Walsh is entering his fourth season with the Celtics. He joined the franchise as the 38th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. However, Walsh has struggled to earn a consistent role within Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. Nevertheless, he does possess significant upside as an on-ball defender and slasher.

Throughout the offseason, Walsh has spoken about his desire to improve his game and earn a larger role within the rotation. Now, it would appear that the 22-year-old has pinpointed Paul George as someone he wants to learn from before the new season begins.

“I got to meet with PG for a while in L.A.,” Walsh said when speaking with Celtics.com. “And I’ve texted with him a couple [of] times, saying, ‘Hey, when you get to Boston, let’s get a workout in. There are some things that I want to learn, especially now that I’m adding so many things to my game. Like, I want to add a mid-range pull-up, and you’re really good at that. So, like, help me to get there.'”

George is one of the best forwards of his generation. His recent addition to the Celtics roster will provide players like Walsh the opportunity to learn and improve their own games. Therefore, it makes sense for Walsh to see George as someone who can help him develop.

Walsh Will Have To Earn His Playing Time

With Jayson Tatum, George, Hugo Gonzalez, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman all fighting for minutes at the three and four, Walsh will have an uphill battle for playing time on his hands.

That’s why he’s been so focused on improving the offensive side of his game. He needs to be more than a defensive specialist relied on in specific situations. Of course, he isn’t the only member of Boston’s roster who has spent the summer working on their craft with an eye on having a breakout season.

Fortunately for Walsh, he’s still young enough to have multiple years where he can significantly improve his game. Of course, if he wants to remain in Boston long-term, he’ll have to keep proving he’s capable of making an impact when his number is called.

Paul George’s Experience Is Of Value For Celtics

George joined the Celtics in controversial fashion earlier this summer. His addition came as part of the trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. While there are concerns over George’s ability to stay healthy, there’s no denying how well his skill set fits within Joe Mazzulla’s system.

Furthermore, Walsh’s recent comments prove that George also brings value off the court. His experience can help the younger members of Boston’s roster, both in terms of development and professionalism.

So, while George hasn’t been heralded as a great return in the Brown trade, his value will run deeper than the box score. Whether we see the upside of that value this season will remain to be seen.