Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Learning From Veteran Star Ahead of Year 4

The Boston Celtics boast a deep wing rotation this season, with multiple young talents vying for a consistent role in Joe Mazzulla’s system.

Jordan Walsh, heading into his fourth season with the Celtics, is among those young wings. The 22-year-old forward has already proven himself to be a high-level disruptor and switchable defender. His next step is proving that he can be a consistent offensive threat on slightly higher usage than in previous years.

Walsh is explosive and shifty; getting downhill to pressure the rim is a surefire way to add more points per game. Nevertheless, to survive in Mazzulla’s system, you’ve got to be a capable three-point shooter and reliable when making quick decisions.

Last season, Walsh shot 38.4% from deep, albeit on 1.8 attempts per game. If that success rate holds while bumping his attempts closer to three or four per night, he’ll be a near-ideal three-and-d wing.

To his credit, Walsh isn’t taking any chances. He’s spent this summer honing his game and plugging gaps in his skill set. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Sept. 29, Walsh revealed he’s been picking Paul George’s brain and trying to learn from Boston’s latest veteran.

“As soon as I saw him come here and get traded here, I really just wanted to reach out. Just trying to get a workout in. So, we did. We worked out a couple of times, a couple more times here,” Walsh said. “So, he’s taught me some things, put some things in my bag that I think is going to come in handy in moments this season.”

Walsh will face competition from Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Ron Harper Jr. this season.

Walsh Signed a Contract Extension This Summer

Brad Stevens added Walsh to the Celtics roster in 2023, selecting him with the 38th pick in the NBA Draft. He split his time between Boston and the Maine Celtics during his rookie season and has been earning more playing time year-on-year.

Walsh was always projected to be a developmental prospect for Boston. His growth has shown that he can become a valuable member of the team’s rotation. As such, it came as no surprise when Stevens inked Walsh to a three-year, $15 million contract extension earlier this summer.

That deal made sense for both sides. It’s a bump in pay for Walsh, along with more guaranteed years in the league. For Boston, it’s cheap enough that the contract can easily be moved if Walsh’s development stalls, or that it looks like a steal if he continues on his current trajectory.

Walsh Is Embracing The Competition In Boston

Boston’s roster has been skewing younger in recent years. As such, more and more players have been turning up to the practice facility ahead of training camp. The knock-on effect of that is that competition is rising as a result.

Walsh discussed that level of competition within the Celtics roster when speaking with the media after a Sept. 29 practice.

“Everybody has a different schedule, but the earlier you are here, usually the younger you are,” Walsh said. “The older you get, the longer summers you get. But when it’s time to come and compete and play and be here, as you can see, everybody’s here. Everybody’s ready to play. Nobody’s slacking behind, so that’s what matters.”

Celtics fans will undoubtedly hope that with so many players fighting for minutes and for defined roles, the entire roster will bring the best out of each other. Given Walsh’s skill set and athleticism, it’s fair to assume he’ll make enough of an impression to be a mainstay within Mazzulla’s rotation this season.