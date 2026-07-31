Celtics Get Unexpected Good News Amid Kawhi Leonard-Clippers Saga

The longer the NBA’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers drags on, the more the Boston Celtics benefit.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap may not conclude until 2027, meaning Leonard’s proposed trade to the Toronto Raptors remains on hold.

Hardwood Houdini’s Ben Handler explains exactly why the Celtics are the biggest winners if Leonard does not represent the Raptors in the 2026-27 season.

Celtics Have Vested Interest in Trade

The Celtics writer highlighted that the Raptors, who finished as the fifth seed last year, were primed to leap this season with two-time Finals MVP Leonard replacing Brandon Ingram as the new starting small forward. Now that the trade may not go through, the C’s have one less team to worry about in the stacked East.

“…This potentially eliminates a major competitor in the East,” wrote Handler.

“That Toronto team was on the rise, and adding Kawhi would have made them downright dangerous on both ends of the floor and a potential favorite in the conference. But without Leonard, they will likely struggle to finish in the top six.”

Further to Handler’s point, the combination of Leonard and Scottie Barnes on the wings would have sent shivers to not just the Celtics, but the defending champions New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers and the other contenders in the conference.

Kawhi Leonard Trade: Clippers, Raptors in Limbo

On the Clippers’ side, the Celtics have a vested interest in their success—they own LA’s 2028 first-round pick from the recent Paul George–Jaylen Brown trade.

Handler argued that if the Raptors-Clippers trade had gone through, the Clippers—who were set to receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and two first-round picks—would be in a much better position to start their rebuild. With Kawhi Leonard back in the building, that goal now seems more challenging than ever.

“Now, that goal seems a lot more challenging as they may not be getting picks for Kawhi after all and may be stuck with their current roster and asset collection – neither of which is particularly inspiring,” Handler wrote.

“The longer they sit in purgatory, the longer it will take them to build the team back up, and the better news that is for the Celtics, who are hoping to receive a premium pick in the 2028 draft,” he added.

Indeed. The C’s have every incentive to keep close tabs on the nixed trade.

For what it’s worth, the Raptors and Clippers remain confident that the trade will eventually go through, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

“Both the Clippers and Raptors have said that they still intend to complete the deal, though it’s unclear how an arbitration process might impact their ability to do so.”

If the trade is finalized before the investigation concludes, the Raptors would absorb the risk of any penalties levied against Leonard, including a potential suspension or contract voiding. That’s precisely why the trade may not go through, per some insiders.