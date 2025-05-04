Joe Mazzulla Sends Out Warning Ahead of Celtics-Knicks

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t sugarcoating what’s coming next. After a gritty five-game battle with the Orlando Magic, the defending champions are preparing for a second-round playoff clash with the New York Knicks—and it’s shaping up to be another war of attrition.

“It will be a physical series.”

— Joe Mazzulla, via Celtics Wire

Boston fans hoping for a breather after the bruising Orlando matchup may want to reset expectations. The Knicks are a different challenge, but the pain threshold will need to stay just as high.

Celtics Gear Up for a Classic Rivalry

Boston enters this round battle-tested. Their 4–1 win over the Magic doesn’t reflect how close and tough the series actually was. Physical play defined that matchup, and the Celtics now face a Knicks team known for grit, effort, and half-court muscle.

The Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games, and they bring a scrappy, experienced roster into TD Garden for Game 1. The historical stakes are huge, but the Celtics remain focused on execution—and expectation.

Porzingis on Pressure: “We’re Supposed to Win”

Kristaps Porzingis is set to face the franchise that drafted him for the first time in a playoff setting. While the Knicks haven’t made a deep postseason run in years, Porzingis believes the pressure is on Boston.

“I believe we’re going to be the favorites and betting odds, right? So if anything, it’s us who have more to lose because we’re supposed to win.”

— Kristaps Porzingis via Noa Dalzell

Porzingis has been crucial to the Celtics’ postseason effort—stretching the floor, protecting the rim, and keeping opposing defenses honest. His presence will be vital against a Knicks squad eager to rewrite the narrative.

The Margin Mentality

A consistent theme in Boston’s playoff run so far has been discipline in the margins—rebounds, turnovers, second-chance points. Mazzulla has preached attention to detail as the key to postseason success, and that approach was on display in the first round.

Against a Knicks team that thrives on hustle plays and punishes lazy possessions, those margins will be tested even more. If Boston wants to advance, it’ll take more than talent—it’ll take toughness, both mental and physical.