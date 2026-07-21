Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Blunt LeBron James Message

The Boston Celtics aren’t expected to be part of LeBron James’ decision-making process this summer. The veteran superstar is currently a free agent after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

LeBron is reportedly fielding offers from multiple teams around the NBA. However, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks appear to be front-runners.

When speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul Pierce made his feelings clear on LeBron potentially opting to join the Celtics and partner with Jayson Tatum.

“No, we don’t want him on the Celtics,” Pierce said.

LeBron has won championships with every team he’s played for. He got one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Lakers. Even now, heading into his age-41 season, there’s an argument to be made that LeBron is still a top-25 player in the league.

Nevertheless, adding LeBron doesn’t fit the blueprint Boston is currently working toward. Furthermore, there has been no love lost between the two sides throughout his career.

For those reasons, Pierce is probably right: LeBron is unlikely to be wanted by the Celtics. In fairness, he’s unlikely to want to land in Boston, either.

Pierce Backs LeBron James To Make Right Choice

As Pierce spoke with TMZ, he shared his thoughts on LeBron and where he could play next. The Celtics legend noted that whatever the veteran star chooses to do will be the right choice for him.

“He can do whatever he wants at this stage,” Paul said. “His decision is his decision, man. I’m not holding my breath waiting on him to make a decision. Whatever decision he makes is gonna be the right one.”

Currently, a return to either the Heat or the Cavaliers looks to be the most likely course of action for LeBron. Either one would see him return to a franchise where he’s adored and has a deep connection with the fan base.

Boston Celtics Are Building Around Jayson Tatum

As for the Celtics, they’re currently re-tooling their roster around Jayson Tatum. Brad Stevens has spent the past 12 months getting Boston under the luxury tax (to reset the repeater tax), while also adding younger, more athletic players to the roster.

It’s clear Boston’s aim is to become more dynamic on both ends of the floor. Tatum’s playmaking will likely become the metronome for how the Celtics look to operate. We should also expect a higher pace of play.

The Celtics’ recent draft picks, Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell, are further proof of this blueprint. Both are elite-level athletes who can play above the rim and defend the cup as weakside helpers on defense.

Boston isn’t going to be a powerhouse this season. It could, however, be a surprise team, much like it was in the 2025-26 campaign. Still, adding a veteran like LeBron to a core that is trending younger and more explosive wouldn’t make sense.

LeBron will land on a contending roster this summer. Boston, on the other hand, will continue to develop its young talent, with an eye on next season and beyond.

So yeah, the fit isn’t there.