Celtics Legend Trolls Knicks After Playoff Elimination

The New York Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Boston’s roster dealt with multiple injury issues, which played a significant role in its early exit.

On Saturday, May 31, the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers. Tom Thibodeau’s team won two of its six games against the Tyrese Haliburton-led roster. Now, New York’s roster will be watching the NBA Finals from the comfort of their own homes.

Shortly after the Knicks’ loss, Celtics legend Paul Pierce took to social media to troll New York.

“Man let me role up this Knicks pack then lay it down,” Pierce posted on X.

Pierce’s post undoubtedly received some pushback from disgruntled Knicks fans. After all, they had just seen their team dismantled by the Pacers, and their season had ended abruptly. Still, Celtics fans will relish in the fact a franchise legend is poking fun at a genuine rival.

During his 15 seasons with the Celtics, Pierce played in 1102 regular-season games. He averaged 21.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 37% from deep and 47.7% from 2-point range. He also played in 136 postseason games, winning a championship with Boston in 2008.

Celtics Listed As Logical Destination for Giannis

With Boston’s season firmly over, Brad Stevens has likely begun planning the team’s postseason plans. The Celtics are expected to actively participate in the trade and free agency markets.

Speaking on a May 29 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst noted how the Celtics are one of the few viable trade destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP may choose to leave the Milwaukee Bucks due to the franchise’s inability to improve the roster around him.

“I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept. And, on the other side of the trade would have a contending team,” Windhorst said. “So Boston would be on that list. Boston may be the only one.”

While Giannis is an unlikely target for Boston, Windhorst’s logic makes sense. The Celtics are one of the few teams that could put together an enticing trade package while still having enough talent left to remain competitive. Nevertheless, with Jayson Tatum ruled out for next season, a move for Giannis likely isn’t on the cards.

Celtics Jrue Holiday Likely to be Traded

In a May 28 report, Masslive’s Brian Robb cited the LA Clippers as the latest team to show interest in acquiring Holiday. The Dallas Mavericks have also been named as an interested party in recent weeks.

“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market. A league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Robb reported. “Holiday is also from Los Angeles. and played college basketball at UCLA before the 76ers drafted him in 2009. If the Celtics elect to move on from the guard this offseason, sending him to a team in LA would potentially soften the blow of dealing him just one year after signing him to a four-year extension.”

Whatever the Celtics decide to do, it’s clear the roster will look different next season. After all, if the team isn’t going to contend for a championship, the current cost of the roster makes little to no sense.