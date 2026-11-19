The signing of Mitchell Robinson certainly made great sense for the Boston Celtics this summer. Robinson established himself, in eight seasons with the Knicks, as one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA in recent years, and for a Celtics team that launches 43.9 3-pointers per game, second-most in the league, having a presence who can clean up the inevitable misses seemed like sound logic. But since Robinson has begun suiting up for the Celtics, it has become clear that something isn’t quite right with the fit, at least not yet.

Robinson has been demoted from the starting lineup and is struggling, averaging just 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. His 2.4 offensive rebounds in 17.6 minutes is a career low.

Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Stretch ‘Was Insane’

Robinson had an especially bad stretch in the third quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. He finished the night with six points and four rebounds, but in the third, he was a minus-9 in 4:52 on the court.

Veteran hoops reporter Sam Vecenie noted on Twitter/X: “I am truly blown away by the five minutes that Mitchell Robinson played in the 3rd quarter for Boston against Denver last night. I honestly do not think I have seen a player have a worse five-minute stretch in any game this season. That was insane.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla did address some of the struggles Robinson has had early in the season. While Robinson raised eyebrows when he said he was not in top shape to start the season, Mazzulla defended the big man, saying the Celtics are getting what they need from him.

Said the coach: “I think he’s playing the role that we need him to play… The expected numbers are good on him. Obviously, everybody can play better… I think he’s continuing to grow into the role we need him to and I know he’ll continue to get better and better.”