Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Has Big Expectations for Upcoming Season

Mitchell Robinson joined the Boston Celtics at the start of free agency, signing a three-year, $47.3 million contract.

Robinson’s addition will help ensure the Celtics are among the NBA’s best rebounding teams, especially on the offensive glass. However, the Celtics’ fanbase will know the championship-winning big man will need his minutes managed throughout the season.

In recent years, Robinson has dealt with a string of injuries that have limited his ability to get into a rhythm. Last season, the New York Knicks kept Robinson on an unofficial minutes restriction, which saw him play in 60 regular-season games. Furthermore, Robinson played in all 18 games of the Knicks’ championship run.

In a recent Snapchat post, Robinson sent a message to Celtics fans. He noted that he’s confident he’ll have a highly impactful season and that he’s also taking his post-game recovery more seriously moving forward.

“Right now, I’m just so confident in myself,” Robinson said. “…I feel like this is going to be a great year for me. As you can see, I’m starting to take recovery a lot more seriously.”

Robinson will face a battle with Neemias Queta for the starting role in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. Nevertheless, the hope will be that his presence on the roster will catapult the franchise toward the top of the NBA in offensive rebounding and rim protection.

Brad Stevens Pleased With Celtics Robinson Addition

In a recent episode of ‘Beneath The Banners,’ which is produced by the Celtics organization, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens shared his excitement at Mitchell’s addition.

“I feel like that spot is just really solid for us,” Stevens said. “I think Mitch is obviously proven. He’s been there, done that. He’s an NBA champion and played a very meaningful role in that series. That’s just kind of what he’s always done. He just makes teams better.”

Last season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shot the ball at a 72.3% clip. However, he struggled from the free-throw line, hitting just 40.8% of his free-throw attempts throughout New York’s regular-season campaign.

Neemias Queta Also Pleased To Add Robinson

When speaking with Portugese outlet A Bola, Queta shared his thoughts on Boston’s latest big man addition.

“What I appreciate is not having to box out against him because it was very difficult,” Queta said. “He’s a very strong, very agile player, capable of going in and winning almost every offensive rebound. Having a player of this level, who defends so well and can cause so much trouble on the offensive boards, will be very good because we are quite similar basketball players and we can bring many similar things to the team, which is essential.”

Between Robinson, Queta and Luka Garza, Boston now has an elite frontcourt rotation that also includes Jayson Tatum, Paul George and Sam Hauser. They’ll be well-positioned to be a force in the Eastern Conference once the new season gets underway.

Of course, ensuring Robinson stays healthy will be a big part of the team’s blueprint. That’s why the veteran big man’s recent comments about his recovery matter.