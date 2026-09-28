Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Reveals Surprising Joe Mazzulla Gesture

Since stepping into the Boston Celtics‘ hot seat in 2022, Joe Mazzulla has made it his mission to connect with his players on a personal level.

Over the years, we’ve heard stories about his travels around the country to spend time with his players and their families. Whenever the Celtics add a new player to the roster, they usually discuss the effort Mazzulla makes to not only welcome them, but also connect with them outside of basketball.

During Boston’s media day, Mitchell Robinson was the latest player to discuss Mazzulla’s ability to connect.

“He came down to Nashville this summer,” Robinson said of Mazzulla. “I really appreciate that, and I felt that connection. But then, just like overall, you see us as like people instead of just players, and that alone is just unbelievable. And you know, hopefully, just continue to grow, get to know each other a little bit better.”

Mazzulla is a hardline coach. He holds his players accountable on the court and demands that they strive to be the best version of themselves. However, it’s his ability to connect with his players as people that allows him to be so demanding in the context of basketball. He’s mastered the art of motivation and accountability.

Celtics Have a Deep Center Rotation

Robinson’s addition to Boston’s roster earlier this summer ensured they have one of the deepest center rotations in the NBA. Furthermore, they now have arguably the best rebounding frontcourt in the league.

Mazzulla discussed the Celtics’ strength in depth at the center position when addressing the media on Sept. 28.

“I think you know, if you take a look at obviously Mitch’s resume speaks for itself,” Mazzulla said. “If you take a look at Neemy (Neemias Queta) and Luka (Garza), they both are significantly better players than they were at the beginning of last season. You know, credit to them and their work ethic. And you know, I think you with guys that you have coming back, you want them to take the next step.”

With so much talent to choose from, Mazzulla will face the headache of finding minutes for all of his bigs. Fortunately for him, that’s a good problem to have.

Celtics’ Robinson Confident in his Body

Robinson joins the Celtics after spending last season with the New York Knicks on an unofficial minutes restriction. He’s struggled with injuries in recent years. However, when speaking with the Celtics’ media, Robinson noted that he’s feeling confident in his body following the offseason.

“I feel very confident in myself,” Robinson said. “Been working on my body this whole summer. You know, figuring things out, and I’m very confident in myself right now.”

There’s no doubt that Robinson will have a big role to play for the Celtics next season. The hope is that he can stay healthy throughout the regular season and postseason. After all, Boston will likely be the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA if Robinson can stay on the floor. That will go a long way to realizing Joe Mazzulla’s possession-maxxing system.