Mitchell Robinson is struggling to adapt to the Boston Celtics system. Brad Stevens signed the veteran big man to a three-year $47.3 million deal earlier this summer.

However, Robinson is yet to live up to expectations. Some of Robinson’s struggles are down to how Joe Mazzulla likes his bigs to initiate screening actions high up the floor, which takes Robinson away from the paint, where he’s most effective. He’s also looked like he’s still playing himself into shape, despite the Celtics’ season being 14 games old.

Robinson’s numbers also show his struggles. In 13 games, he’s averaging 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per night, converting at a 63.8% clip from the field. Of course, Robinson’s slow start to the season has begun to draw the ire of Celtics fans.

Knowing that he’s not playing at his best, Robinson recently posted a short message to his Instagram account.

“Nobody gone save me, gotta save my damn self,” Robinson wrote in the caption, with a picture of him heading to the Celtics bench.

There’s no doubt that Robinson can, and likely will, play better as he continues to learn Boston’s offensive and defensive system. However, those improvements aren’t going to happen overnight. He will need time to continue adding to his game before we see the best of him in a Celtics jersey.

Fans React To Mitchell Robinson’s Post

Robinson’s Instagram post drew thousands of comments from both New York Knicks and Celtics fans alike.

“WE BELIEVE IN YOU MITCH,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in by stating that they “hope we get Knicks Mitchell Robinson soon.”

Unfortunately for Robinson, some fans opted to poke fun at his struggles.

“You have more instagram posts this NBA season already than free throws,” a fan commented. “When will u lock in with the free throws man.”

“My man going through it so bad in Boston that he started quoting himself,” another fan noted.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Not Worried About Robinson

Robinson’s best game in a Celtics jersey so far came on Sunday, November 8, when Boston defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 117-97.

Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla noted that Robinson’s slow start to the season isn’t worrying him.

“I was never worried about his production. I was never worried about his play,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t think people realize that a guy coming from a different team, playing a different style, it just takes a little bit of time. So there was never a concern with that. The ceiling is really high for him. He can just continue to get better and better as a player.”

Robinson is a talented big man. He just needs time to adjust his game and figure out how to thrive in a new-look offense. Until then, things will probably look ugly at times. Still, if he can come up big on the offensive glass and make a difference in the playoffs, the fanbase will undoubtedly get behind him.