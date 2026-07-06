Celtics’ $47 Million Signing Reveals Cause of Mystery Finals Injury

The Boston Celtics signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.4 million contract, bringing in the center after eight seasons with the New York Knicks. Robinson arrives in Boston as a newly minted champion, having helped New York capture its first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

But something happened between the Eastern Conference finals and the start of that championship series that nobody fully understood at the time. Robinson underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal bone in his right hand during the break between rounds.

At the time, the Knicks said only that the injury had not occurred during team activities. No further explanation was given. Robinson was listed as questionable for Game 1, and the mystery around what happened followed him through the entire Finals.

On Sunday, he explained everything.

Robinson Shares the Full Story

Robinson posted a detailed account on Facebook, walking through the sequence of events that led to the injury. The story went far beyond basketball.

After the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, Robinson returned home to New York. That night, he received word that his youngest brother had been in a car accident.

“As the eldest sibling, I felt a deep sense of concern, and I immediately went into panic mode,” Robinson wrote. “I began returning calls and texts, and when I FaceTimed my brother, I thought he was deceased. He was wearing a neck brace, unresponsive, and not speaking. I broke down in tears, feeling like a failure for not being able to protect my siblings.”

Robinson described being 910 miles away and feeling helpless.

In that moment of frustration, he banged his hand on his truck. The result was a fractured metacarpal that required surgery with the Finals days away.

“Before judging someone, it is essential to understand their circumstances, which may not be publicly known,” Robinson wrote. “Life is unpredictable, and it is how we respond to challenges that truly matters.”

He Played Through All of It

Robinson played with his right hand wrapped for the entire series.

His minutes were limited in part because the Spurs deployed a Hack-a-Mitch strategy, targeting Robinson’s free throw shooting to disrupt New York’s rhythm. But when he was on the court, Robinson made his presence felt. He averaged 13.4 minutes across all five games and delivered impact that went beyond the stat sheet.

In Game 2, he matched up against Victor Wembanyama on the final possession and forced a miss that kept New York ahead 2-0 in the series. In the Game 5 clincher, he grabbed a crucial offensive rebound that helped seal the championship.

Those are the moments that define what Robinson gave the Knicks during that run. Days removed from surgery, carrying the emotional weight of his brother’s accident, he still found a way to contribute when it counted.

“After consulting with doctors, I was able to gain the confidence in myself to go in and get the job done and WE DID,” Robinson wrote. “2026 NBA CHAMPS.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Mitchell Robinson arrives in Boston with a championship ring, a $47.4 million contract, and a story that most people did not know until Sunday.

He played through a fractured hand in the Finals. He played through the fear of losing his brother. And he played through a season of personal struggles that never became public until he decided to share them himself.

The Knicks could not afford to keep him with second apron concerns limiting their flexibility. The Celtics moved quickly. The deal becomes official on Monday.

The Celtics are getting a player who showed up when it mattered most, no matter what was happening off the court. Robinson proved that in June.