Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Signing Receives Another Strong Endorsement

Earlier this summer, the Boston Celtics landed Mitchell Robinson in free agency. They used the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign the recently crowned NBA champion to a three-year $47.3 million deal.

During a recent appearance on the “Celtics Daily” podcast, Fred Katz of The Athletic praised Boston for adding the 7-foot rebounding machine.

“I thought it was a great signing by Boston,” Katz said. “I think you nailed it. He fits so well with both their needs because they could use the extra center with Vooch out, and Vooch obviously didn’t really pan out last year after the trade anyway. They could use somebody who plays the role of a rim-diving center. (He’s a) good defender capable of being a great defender.”

Katz continued.

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Robinson will likely start his career with the Celtics by coming off the bench behind Neemias Queta. However, given his skill set, he could easily step into a starting role at points in the season.

Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Addition Widely Praised

During a recent appearance on the “Shump Street Podcast,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained why Robinson will likely become a key part of the Celtics system moving forward.

“Mitch’s ability to get 50-50 balls, between him and Josh Hart, there weren’t 50-50 balls. They were like 60-40 balls. So you could say that the Knicks could have gotten it half the time. When those guys were there, they would get it two out of three. Over the course of a game or a playoff series, that’s so many extra possessions.”

Windhorst continued.

“I know the Celtics valued that because we’ve seen bad free-throw shooters get fouled and put to the line before, but it was like at the top of the game plan for the Celtics to hack Mitch. Their strategy was like, no matter what, we’ve got to get Mitch out of the game; he is a wrecking ball to our game plan, and that’s why they obviously prioritized getting him in the free agency”

Robinson’s presence should also help get the best out of both Queta and Luka Garza. After all, there will now be fierce competition for minutes at the center position.

Celtics Could Also Give Minutes To Chris Cenac Jr.

When it comes to shot-blocking, the Celtics now have depth at the center position. Both Queta and Robinson are rim-runners who can protect the rim as part of a drop coverage system. Garza is a five-out threat on offense and a strong body to deter drives when anchoring the paint.

However, rookie Chris Cenac Jr. could also be given some minutes at the five, despite projecting to be more of a four at the NBA level. Cenac’s athleticism should ensure that he can protect the rim as a weak-side helper, likely filling a similar roaming role to what Robert Williams did during the final years of his tenure with the Celtics.

After coming into the summer with questions over the team’s big man rotation, the center position is now one of strength. Robinson’s addition will be key for the Celtics, both this season and over the next few years.