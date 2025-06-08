Celtics Most Likely to Trade Key Role Player This Summer

As we get closer to the NBA offseason, the Boston Celtics are likely to draw interested glances from teams around the league. Brad Stevens might shake up the roster for the 2025-26 season.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated told NBC Sports Boston that the Celtics are most likely to trade Sam Hauser this summer.

“Hauser, to me, is the most likely candidate to go, just because you have (Baylor) Scheierman there to effectively fill his role,” Mannix said. “I think they’d love to find a home for Jrue Holiday, just because of the contract and where they are as a team. (Kristaps) Porzingis, who knows? I don’t think they want to take on contracts that go on longer than Porzingis’ deal, but he’s certainly available.”

Hauser is among the best perimeter shooters in the NBA. His catch-and-shoot game is elite. Furthermore, he’s proven to be a viable defender against starters and role players. Therefore, it’s not difficult to envision other teams trying to pry him away from Boston.

Still, Hauser’s salary alone won’t be enough to get Boston under the second luxury tax apron. As such, at least one more member of the roster would need to head for the exit door.

Michael Scotto Also Named Hauser as a Trade Chip

In a June 4 report for HoopsHype, Michael Scotto cited Sam Hauser as a member of Boston’s rotation that could be available on the trade market. Scotto also noted Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis could also leave the franchise.

“Another trade candidate to keep an eye on in the eyes of NBA executives around the league is sharpshooter Sam Hauser, a career 42 percent shooter from beyond the arc and has been a consistent rotation player for Boston the past three seasons,” Scotto reported.

Over the past 12 months, Hauser has worked on attacking closeouts off the dribble. As such, he’s now a genuine two-level scorer, capable of finishing within four feet of the basketball or from three-point range.

Celtics Could Work With Potential Wild Card

Recently, Austin Ainge left the Celtics to become the President of Basketball Operations for the Utah Jazz. In a June 2 article for MassLive, Brian Robb noted how Utah could now be a wild-card trade partner for the Celtics.

“League sources tell MassLive that the Jazz showed interest in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trade back in 2023 before both players landed ultimately landed in Boston,” Robb wrote. “Both players are available again on the trade market this year…Whether Holiday or Porzingis interest the Jazz front office now a couple of years later will be a fascinating question, but the Jazz could be a big wildcard in the NBA offseason if they start trying to push back towards playoff contention.”

Utah has a solid blend of young and veteran talent. Ainge could easily put together an enticing trade package for one of the Celtics’ key rotation guys. As such, the chances of Stevens making a roster move continue to grow. The Celtics likely won’t contend next season, so a retooling year seems most logical.