Celtics Named Logical Destination For Veteran Forward

The Boston Celtics still have an open roster spot. In recent years, Brad Stevens has opted to enter the season with 14 players under contract. Leaving a roster spot open gives the Celtics some additional flexibility as we get closer to the trade deadline.

However, given the amount of young talent at Joe Mazzulla’s disposal this season, Stevens may look to add another veteran to the rotation. With that in mind, Matt John of Hardwood Houdini has suggested Nicolas Batum as a potential Blake Griffin-like addition for the Celtics.

“Batum is among the NBA’s premier Swiss Army knife players at 38 years old. But, for what he can’t do anymore, he can still shoot threes, make the right pass, and even provide some positional versatility with his height and wingspan,” John wrote.

“…Batum is a long player who helped the Clippers a lot when they asked him to be their small-ball five. Again, he can’t do the things he used to when he was younger. But, like Griffin, he has the IQ to become an asset for Mazzulla when they would call his name.”

Batum, 37, would certainly be a strong fit within the Celtics system. He’s currently a free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this summer.

Batum Would Be a Strong Fit For the Celtics

Even at this late stage of his career, Batum projects as someone who would be a strong fit for the Celtics. Last season, he played in 74 regular-season games for Ty Lue’s team. He averaged 4 points and 2.5 rebounds per night, shooting 40.4% from deep on 3.1 attempts per night.

Batum has the size and length to fit into the Celtics’ defensive system, both when playing man and when switching. Furthermore, at his age, Batum is unlikely to push for serious playing time.

If the Celtics do want to add another veteran to provide reliable depth, they could do far worse than Batum. However, it’s unlikely we see the Celtics sign anyone until later in the season, when they can add someone without going into the luxury tax (NBA salaries are pro-rata).

Therefore, if Batum and the Celtics were ever going to strike a deal, it would probably happen months into the season.

Celtics Already Have Wing Depth

One key reason why Boston could avoid signing Batum is that they already have more than enough depth across the wings. In fact, you could argue the position is overloaded with talent that needs playing time.

As such, adding a veteran forward would likely be low on Stevens’ priority list. Boston is much more likely to add a guard to provide depth and competition. Especially since the position is currently the weakest area on the roster.

After all, Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman, Chris Cenac Jr., Jordan Walsh and Dillon Mitchell will all need playing time this summer. Factor in Jayson Tatum, Paul George and Sam Hauser, and wing minutes are already going to be hard to come by.

So, while Batum makes sense in a vacuum, it’s hard to envision the Celtics adding another forward this season.