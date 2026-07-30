Celtics’ Neemias Queta Breaks Silence on $56 Million Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics recently tied Neemias Queta down to a four-year $56 million contract extension. The deal will kick in ahead of the 2027-28 season. Queta will earn $2.6 million for the upcoming campaign.

During a recent discussion with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Queta discussed his mindset going into extension negotiations with the Celtics and what led to him signing for an average annual value of $14 million per year.

“For me, money was not the most important thing of all,” Queta said. “The most important thing was to know that Boston bet on me for another four years. I’ll be able to continue to call Boston home all this time, without having to look over my shoulder. Without having to worry about the next season.”

Queta continued.

“…There is uncertainty when you are a free agent. It creates certain difficulties in terms of knowing how to manage the year, injuries and everything, and I didn’t want to be thinking about it. It was quite good for me, and I am flattered to have that trust from the front office.”

Queta stepped into a starting role last season, emerging as one of the best value big men in the NBA. However, he struggled once the postseason arrived in what was undoubtedly a learning opportunity for the 27-year-old center.

Queta Will Likely Keep His Starting Role In Boston

Earlier this summer, the Celtics acquired Mitchell Robinson in free agency. The 7-foot rim-runner joins Joe Mazzulla’s squad after helping the New York Knicks win an NBA championship last season.

However, Robinson spent last season operating under an unofficial minutes restriction. Therefore, it’s likely the Celtics will continue to manage Robinson’s minutes to ensure he’s got the best chance of making an impact during the playoffs.

As such, Queta is likely to retain his starting role heading into the season. Of course, it will be up to him to earn the opportunity to keep that starting spot as the season progresses. After all, Robinson isn’t the only other big who will be fighting for minutes; Boston also has Luka Garza on the roster, and he’s coming off an impressive debut year for the franchise, too.

Celtics Praised For Mitchell Robinson Addition

During a recent appearance on the “Celtics Daily” podcast, Fred Katz of The Athletic praised Boston for adding Robinson.

“I thought it was a great signing by Boston,” Katz said. “I think you nailed it. He fits so well with both their needs because they could use the extra center with Vooch out, and Vooch obviously didn’t really pan out last year after the trade anyway. They could use somebody who plays the role of a rim-diving center. (He’s a) good defender capable of being a great defender.”

Katz continued.

“…I mean, the Robert Williams comparison is incredibly apt, is exactly that. They’re not the same player…I think Robert Williams is probably a better rim protector when you station him on the weak side and he’s a helper. I think Mitch is probably a better straight on like a head on rim protector where it’s like he’s defending the back end of the pick and roll. The drive is coming into him, and Mitch has to go up vertically. I think Mitch is probably better at that.”

Boston’s big man rotation is now incredibly strong. It will be interesting to see how Mazzulla and his coaching staff manage everyone’s minutes. Still, between Queta and Robinson, the Celtics have two high-level rebounders who will ensure the Celtics can maximize their possession game throughout the season.