Celtics Neemias Queta Extension Earns Telling Offseason Grade

It’s been an eventful summer for the Boston Celtics. First, they missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, then they traded Jaylen Brown, and along the way, they’ve locked up some key contributors on longer-term deals.

One player who Brad Stevens quickly moved to lock down is Neemias Queta. After a breakout 2025-26 season, the big man has inked a four-year $56 million extension to remain with the Celtics.

In a recent article from ESPN’s Zach Kram, which grades each team’s offseason moves, the Celtics received an A- grade for extending Queta ahead of the new season.

“xRAPM ranks Queta in the 96th percentile of players in per-possession impact. Estimated plus-minus ranks him in the 95th percentile,” Kram wrote. “That’s pretty good for a former two-way player who had never reached 1,000 minutes in a season before 2025-26.”

Kram continued.

“Especially given other, more expensive contracts handed out to centers this offseason, Queta’s new deal looks like a bargain for Boston, if his performance last season is any indication of the half-decade to come.”

Queta enjoyed a stellar season for the Celtics. In 76 regular-season games, he averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 dimes, shooting 65.3% from the field. However, his inexperience became clear during the playoffs as he struggled with foul trouble.

Celtics’ Queta Faces Competition Next Season

As we look forward to the upcoming NBA season, it’s unclear whether Queta will retain his role as Boston’s starting center. Brad Stevens signed Mitchell Robinson earlier this summer. The former New York Knicks big man is joining fresh off winning a championship.

Robinson has struggled with injury issues in recent years, though, and will likely operate within an unofficial minutes restriction. Therefore, Queta could still operate as Boston’s starting big, or he could play starter-level minutes while coming off the bench.

Either way, the Celtics made a smart move by extending Queta. Now, he can focus on continuing to develop his game and helping Boston push for a deep playoff run. Furthermore, Queta’s new contract, which will see him earn an average salary of $14 million, is highly tradable, should Boston go star hunting in the coming years.

Celtics Still Have An Open Roster Spot

Currently, all the talk surrounding Boston is focused on their recent contract extensions and their decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Stevens could still have another move left up his sleeve.

Boston currently has 14 players under contract and two available two-way spots. The Celtics could leave their roster at 14 players for the upcoming season, as they continue to try to reset the repeater tax.

However, with aging veterans speaking on a recent Bleacher Report live stream, Boston is among three teams interested in adding the roster with some veteran talent. According to Jake Fischer, who was speaking on a recent Bleacher Report live stream, Boston is among three teams to hold interest in Beal.

“Bradley Beal has got several options,” Fischer said. “I was told today that Beal’s decision is not exactly being held up by LeBron. It is being impacted by it. Because I do think there’s some Miami interest there. I wouldn’t rule out Boston for Beal because of the connection with Jayson Tatum. I even asked about that today, and I was not told to rule out Boston, so there you go.”

Stevens has rarely put a foot wrong since entering Boston’s front office. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on him as he rounds out the roster ahead of the new season.