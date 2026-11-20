The Boston Celtics are 11-4 and have built the second best record in the Eastern Conference with contributions from across the roster. One player has been watching most of it from the sideline.

Celtic Opens Up About Difficult Start

Celtics offseason acquisition Devin Carter missed the first month of the season after being diagnosed with mononucleosis during the preseason. He played 12 minutes off the bench in his first regular-season appearance as a Celtic against the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, he opened up about the experience in detail for the first time.

Carter’s comments made clear just how unfamiliar the entire ordeal was.

The illness arrived at the worst possible time. Carter had just scored 17 points with five rebounds and a pair of steals in his preseason debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was building momentum on a training camp deal. Then it stopped.

“I definitely was upset at the timing that it happened because I had a good game in Cleveland, and I was looking forward to playing the rest of preseason and showing what I worked on all summer,” Carter said. “And then everything gets stripped quick.”

Carter said the illness was completely foreign to him.

“I never had COVID. I never had nothing,” Carter said. “This is the first thing I’ve really ever been sick with.”

He dropped 10 pounds during his time away from the Celtics and is still working through fatigue as he ramps back up.

“I still feel fatigued, more so, energy’s low,” Carter said. “You play two minutes, everything just shuts down. Obviously, the way I play, it’s kind of tough to not be tired. But I’m not in a rush.”

Carter Sees His Celtics Path Clearly

The former 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft has had a winding road to the Celtics. He spent his first two NBA seasons in Sacramento before being dealt to Atlanta, where he was released ahead of camp. The Celtics brought him in on a two-way contract.

He knows what he needs to bring to earn a role.

“Just picking up full court, being more of a tight defender, taking care of the ball, trying to force turnovers, whatever the team needs,” Carter said. “I think I do a good job of just doing the little things that help a team win. You have the superstars and those people who put the ball in the basket. You have to have the surrounding cast.”

Carter also had something to say about the team he joined.

“Everybody wants to show up. Chemistry on the team is at an all-time high,” Carter said. “I’ve never been a part of a team with chemistry like this.”