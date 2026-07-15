Celtics Originally Wanted 4-Time DPOY in Jaylen Brown Trade Talks

When the Boston Celtics struck out in their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brad Stevens reportedly began shopping Jaylen Brown around the NBA.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Celtics held discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves about potentially sending Brown out to the Western Conference. However, Minnesota wasn’t keen on what the Celtics were asking for in return.

“The Wolves had talks with the Celtics about Jaylen Brown,” Krawczynski reports. “…Brown was intriguing, but the Celtics were asking for a king’s ransom that included Gobert and heavy draft capital. There were also debates about how Edwards and Brown would fit together as two ISO-heavy scorers on offense.”

As such, the Timberwolves opted against pursuing a deal for Brown. Instead, they turned their attention toward LaMelo Ball, ultimately acquiring the star guard from the Charlotte Hornets.

“When it became clear Ball was available, every other option was set aside,” Krawczynski noted.

Brown was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in return for Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks. Unfortunately for Brad Stevens, the move was wildly unpopular with the fanbase. Primarily because it improved the same team that had eliminated Boston from the 2026 playoffs.

Jaylen Brown Believes There’s No Loyalty In The NBA

During a recent livestream with iShowSpeed, Brown urged the popular streamer to avoid a career in professional basketball, citing a lack of loyalty.

“I just got traded,” Brown told iShowSpeed. “They packed me up, bro. It’s a crazy business, bro. Don’t become a basketball player. There’s no loyalty…They packed me up. Sayonara. I’m out of here.”

In fairness, Brown entered this offseason on the back of the best season of his career. He led the Celtics to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Brown also stepped into the role of primary scorer due to Jayson Tatum’s injury-forced absence.

Nevertheless, Brown will now be tasked with fitting in with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid in what is a stacked Sixers roster.

Celtics Need A Grieving Process After Trading Brown

When speaking with Jay King of The Athletic at Las Vegas Summer League, head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his thoughts on the departure of Brown.

“There needs to be a grieving process for losing not just a player in Jaylen, but a person in Jaylen,” Mazzulla said. “There needs to be a grieving process for this guy. What he has done on the court and what he’s done in the community and what he’s done for the city of Boston, there should be a grieving process.”

Brown was the Celtics’ longest tenured player. He’s been key to the success the franchise has enjoyed in recent years. Furthermore, he was instrumental in Boston’s run to the 2024 NBA Championship.

Nevertheless, Brown’s Supermax contract and his impending extension likely forced Boston’s hand. Now, all eyes will be on Paul George heading into the new season. After all, the veteran forward must prove that Stevens was right to roll the dice on bringing him in as the makeweight for Brown.