Celtics Owner Makes Candid Admission About Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics‘ decision to part ways with Jaylen Brown continues to be a talking point this summer.

Brown led Boston to the second seed in the Eastern Conference and finished sixth in MVP voting this past season. However, that didn’t stop the Celtics from spending this summer shopping Brown in trade talks.

Ultimately, Brad Stevens settled for a package of Paul George, two first-round and two second-round draft picks in exchange for Brown heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a recent appearance on WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show,’ Celtics governor Bill Chisholm shared his thought process on parting ways with Brown.

“I truly believe we have the best front office in the NBA. I think it’s a source of advantage for us every day. So I definitely have a level of trust in Brad and his team,” Chisholm said. “But man, as a fan, that was tough. I really needed to be convinced to take the fan passion out of it. Because I’m a super fan, it was tough. I think you have to be a sociopath if you don’t worry a little bit about what other fans are going to think.”

Chisholm continued.

“And so, to put all that to the side and just do the job — step back and realize you have a responsibility to protect and advance the legacy of the Celtics. We’ve got the best brains in basketball, and this was something they had conviction around.”

Trusting in Brad Stevens won’t always come easy, especially when it means parting with a top-15 / top-20 player in the NBA. Nevertheless, Stevens is a two-time Executive of the Year, and one of the three best front office executives in the league. There aren’t many better basketball minds out there.

Bill Chisholm Needed To Be Convinced

Clearly, the Celtics front office eventually convinced Chisholm that parting ways with Brown was for the best.

“I needed to be convinced, and that’s my job, but they did convince me, and we did it, and we did it with conviction,” Chisholm said. “And we’ll see where it goes, but we feel good about it. All that stuff is tough. It’s really tough. On a personal level, I really like Jaylen as a person. The role he played in the community and, obviously, the role he played on the court will be sorely missed.”

Still, the fanbase remains split, especially due to Brown being sent to a conference rival. Hopefully, once the season gets underway, everyone gets behind the current roster and moves past the decision to part with Brown.

Brad Stevens Happy With Celtics Adding Paul George

During a recent episode of ‘Beneath The Banners,’ which is produced by the Celtics, Stevens shared his thoughts on the team’s recent addition of Paul George.

“Paul’s a really good player,” Stevens said. “He’s been a really good player for a long time. He’s one of the more impactful players with regard to winning, even as he’s aged in the NBA. We just think he’s a good fit for how we play. I think the other part about Paul is he’s very smart. He has a good feel for the game; he’s got a good savvy to him about the game. I think that fits in with the rest of our lineup.”

The biggest concern around George is his ability to stay healthy. If he can play 60 or more games and do so at a high level, it won’t take long for Celtics fans to get behind his addition. Of course, only time will tell whether that proves to be the case.