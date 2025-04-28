Celtics Ownership Update – Sale Complications?

The Boston Celtics’ move to new ownership has brought plenty of attention to the organization. Lately, that attention has moved away from its record-breaking valuation to some potential complications arising from NBA regulations.​

In March 2025, the Boston Celtics agreed to a sale valued at $6.1 billion to an investment group led by private equity executive Bill Chisholm. That sale price was the highest valuation ever for a U.S. professional sports team, surpassing the $6.05 billion sale of the NFL’s Washington Commanders in 2023.

However, the deal still hasn’t been approved, and just who will be in charge when the dust settles remains in question. Current majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, who purchased the team in 2002 for $360 million, plans to oversee basketball operations through the 2027–28 season.

NBA Regulations Pose Potential Challenges

Despite the agreement, the sale faces scrutiny under NBA ownership rules. According to Axios’ Dan Primack, the private equity firm Sixth Street Partners has committed more capital to the deal than Chisholm himself. That agreement could violate NBA regulations that limit private equity ownership stakes.

League rules stipulate that a private equity fund can own the lesser of 20% or below the percentage held by the controlling owner, who must maintain at least a 15% stake

To address this, Chisholm may need to restructure the deal by bringing in additional investors to dilute Sixth Street’s stake or seek a waiver from the NBA, though the league doesn’t seem willing to bend its rules for sale to go through.

Estate Planning and Internal Dynamics Prompt Sale

One month after winning the 2024 NBA championship, Grousbeck put the Celtics up for sale, citing “estate and family planning considerations.” However, the New York Post reported at the time that a bigger dispute was brewing between Grousbeck and his fater, Irving.

Irving Grousbeck reportedly owns 20% of the Celtics and grew concerned about the team’s payroll. Boston is projected to pay nearly $500 million in payroll and tax penalties next season. Their $270 million in tax payments would set a new NBA record, surpassing the previous mark of $176.9 million set by the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors.

Continuity Amidst Change: Legacy Owners Remain Involved

While Chisholm will assume the role of controlling owner, many existing stakeholders, including Grousbeck, will retain their investments in the team. Grousbeck is committed to maintaining the franchise’s culture and success by keeping much of the current ownership group intact.​

Chisholm hasn’t spoken much about the deal, and little is known about him other than he’s a lifelong Celtics fan from the Boston area. Grousbeck expects more investors will join the buying group in order to ensure the sale goes through, including former partners.​

Financial Implications: Luxury Tax Concerns

The Celtics’ roster, featuring stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, has positioned the team for continued success but also brings significant financial obligations. Managing these financial challenges will be critical for the new ownership group.​

Boston’s ownership transition introduces complexity to the franchise’s future. The outcome of the NBA’s review of the sale, expected in June, will be pivotal in determining the team’s trajectory on and off the court.​

Stakeholders and fans will be closely monitoring developments to see how the new ownership navigates league hurdles and financial commitments while working to maintain the Celtics’ position as a championship contender.