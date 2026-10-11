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Celtics’ Paul George Gets Honest About First Game in Boston

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 144-106 on Saturday night at TD Garden. It was Paul George‘s first game in a Celtics uniform. He shot 3-for-10 from the field, contributed five steals, four assists, and 13 points across 25 minutes.

George Addresses His First Night

George was asked about acclimating to a new team and whether nerves played a role in his first night.

“Always nerves,” George said. “No matter if it’s Game 1 of your rookie year, year 17. There’s always nerves. There’s always an excitement. That’s what makes you keep coming back.”

He then went a step further, explaining why those nerves hit differently in Boston.

“A team that’s ready to win now, a winning franchise, a winning culture, a winning tradition,” George said. “There’s for sure an added extra fuel of nerves to come out and perform, and when it’s all said and done, leave everything on the floor.”

George has played for the Pacers, Thunder, Clippers, and 76ers. He has been to conference finals and competed at the highest level for more than a decade. Saying that Boston carries a different weight is not something a veteran with that resume says lightly.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics poses for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What George Showed Defensively

Mazzulla spoke highly of what George brought defensively, noting that the energy he plays with on that end has a way of raising the effort level of the entire group.

Five steals in his first outing set the tone for a defensive unit that overwhelmed Philadelphia from the second quarter on.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 and Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics pose for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Celtics

George arrived in Boston knowing what the expectations are. He felt the weight of them Saturday, and he was honest about it. The quote tells you something about how seriously he is taking this chapter.

The nerves are real. So is the intent behind them.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics’ Paul George Gets Honest About First Game in Boston

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