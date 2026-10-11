Celtics’ Paul George Gets Honest About First Game in Boston

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 144-106 on Saturday night at TD Garden. It was Paul George‘s first game in a Celtics uniform. He shot 3-for-10 from the field, contributed five steals, four assists, and 13 points across 25 minutes.

George Addresses His First Night

George was asked about acclimating to a new team and whether nerves played a role in his first night.

“Always nerves,” George said. “No matter if it’s Game 1 of your rookie year, year 17. There’s always nerves. There’s always an excitement. That’s what makes you keep coming back.”

He then went a step further, explaining why those nerves hit differently in Boston.

“A team that’s ready to win now, a winning franchise, a winning culture, a winning tradition,” George said. “There’s for sure an added extra fuel of nerves to come out and perform, and when it’s all said and done, leave everything on the floor.”

George has played for the Pacers, Thunder, Clippers, and 76ers. He has been to conference finals and competed at the highest level for more than a decade. Saying that Boston carries a different weight is not something a veteran with that resume says lightly.

What George Showed Defensively

Mazzulla spoke highly of what George brought defensively, noting that the energy he plays with on that end has a way of raising the effort level of the entire group.

Five steals in his first outing set the tone for a defensive unit that overwhelmed Philadelphia from the second quarter on.

Final Word for the Celtics

George arrived in Boston knowing what the expectations are. He felt the weight of them Saturday, and he was honest about it. The quote tells you something about how seriously he is taking this chapter.

The nerves are real. So is the intent behind them.