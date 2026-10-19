Celtics’ Paul George Delivers Jayson Tatum Verdict Ahead Of Opener

The Boston Celtics will get their 2026-27 regular season underway when they face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, October 20.

Joe Mazzulla’s team looked great throughout preseason, finishing with a 4-0 record. One of the most encouraging signs was that Jayson Tatum looked fully healthy and appeared to be operating at a high level.

Speaking with the media after a practice session on October 19, Paul George explained what he’s seen from Tatum this summer and why he’s confident Tatum will be back to his best this season.

“He’s explosive, he looks strong, he’s shooting the heck out of it,” George said, via Bobby Maning. “He looks confident. He’s making plays, he’s handling pressure, he’s getting to his spots. Defensively, he’s locking down; he’s rebounding. You see, everything is back.”

Tatum is heading into his first full NBA season since tearing his Achilles. It’s that time away that George believes will have given Tatum some new perspective.

“But I think now you see much of a mature JT. Honestly, that’s the beautiful thing about it. You come back from injury, you learn a lot from being away from the game, you come back a totally different player for the better, at least in my experience.”

However, if he’s operating at an All-NBA level, like he has in previous seasons, then the Celtics are going to be a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Tatum played in 16 regular-season games following his return. He averaged 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from deep.

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla High on Paul George

Following Boston’s practice on October 19, head coach Joe Mazzulla also spoke with the media. Interestingly, he opted to discuss the upside that George brings to the table.

“He’s a special guy to coach,” Mazzulla said. “… I think there’s another level for him to get to as a player. We take pride in trying to get that out of guys. He’s taken pride in trying to get there.”

Mazzulla continued.

“You want a guy to be at his best. He can score at all 3 levels, great catch-and-shoot guy, can handle in pick-and-roll, obviously his defensive creativity… and instincts are great … it’s not him having to adjust to us, it’s us coming together to build this system.”

George, 36, has all the skills necessary to be an elite second option for the Celtics. However, he’ll need to stay healthy if Boston is going to reap the benefits of his presence within the rotation.

George Wants To Stay In Boston

George has two years remaining on his four-year, $211.5 million deal, with the final season as a player option. However, it would appear that the veteran forward is already thinking about extending his stay with the Celtics.

“This locker room, the culture here, the front office, the city, the organization, the tradition, all of that is something that I’ve never been a part of,” George told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “Where everything is high quality. For me, it’s refreshing. Hopefully, I can remain healthy. I think I became a journeyman along the way [of my career]. At this point, I would love to be able to call Boston home.”

Celtics fans will want to see what George can bring to the table before thinking about his future with the team. However, if George can stay healthy and be a star in his role, extending his stay with the franchise could be mutually beneficial. That’s a discussion for another day, though.