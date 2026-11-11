Celtics’ Paul George Receives Head-Turning Message From NBA’s Most Famous ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

The Boston Celtics watched Paul George put together a big night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Isaiah Thomas had something to say about it. The former Boston guard posted a message on X that referenced George’s standing in the league. His wording gave readers plenty to interpret without spelling out exactly what he meant.

“Paul George like don’t get it twisted all yall looked up to me at some point,” Thomas wrote. “I still got a lot left in the tank don’t get it twisted.”

The opening phrase matters. Thomas began with “Paul George like,” which can be read as him imagining what George’s performance was saying to everyone watching. That makes the post different from a direct quote by George, even though the words that followed were written in the first person.

Isaiah Thomas Weighs In on Celtics’ Paul George

One reading is that Thomas was giving George his flowers. George scored 36 points and made six 3-pointers in Boston’s 123-101 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Against his former team, he delivered a performance that fit the idea of a veteran reminding people what he can still do.

The reference to players looking up to George also points toward respect for his career. Thomas did not identify anyone specifically or explain who he had in mind. Readers can decide whether that portion was aimed at younger players, critics or simply the broader conversation surrounding George.

The same restraint applies to the line about having something left in the tank. Without further explanation, it should not automatically be treated as Thomas announcing something about his own playing future. His post named George first, leaving that framing essential to understanding the message.

Boston Connection Gives the Message Added Interest

Thomas has his own history of making people reconsider their expectations. Sacramento selected him with the 60th and final pick of the 2011 NBA draft. That background explains the “Mr. Irrelevant” reference, although his accomplishments made him anything but irrelevant.

His best years in Boston remain a major part of his story. Thomas finished fifth in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He knows what it feels like to become a central figure in the Celtics’ offense and have his performances drive the conversation.

Now, he is commenting on another scorer wearing that uniform. Whether readers view his post as praise, a reminder or both, the words stand on their own. George gave Boston a memorable performance against Philadelphia. Thomas supplied a reaction that invites discussion without requiring anyone to invent a feud or claim access to his intentions. For Celtics fans, the basketball itself offers the clearest place to start.