Celtics’ Paul George Just Revealed Why He’s Perfect Alongside Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics got 36 points from Paul George in Tuesday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but his message about Jayson Tatum might be just as encouraging for fans. George understands what Boston needs from him. More importantly, he sounds comfortable giving Tatum the support that can make this partnership work.

Speaking on “NBA Showtime,” presented by State Farm, George explained how he views his responsibility alongside Tatum. His answer centered on winning and making life easier for his teammate. For a player with George’s résumé, that willingness to embrace the situation matters.

“At this point in my career, there’s only one thing I want to do, and that’s win,” George said.

Paul George Makes His Priorities Clear

George went further when discussing Tatum, explaining that he wants to remove pressure rather than add to it. That is an encouraging starting point for two established scorers learning how to maximize each other. Boston needs both players confident in their abilities and comfortable sharing responsibility.

“Like I’m here to help you, I’m in a way here to serve you, make you become the best player that you can become,” George said.

That last part stands out. George is describing a partnership in which helping Tatum improve is part of his own job. There is value in having a veteran capable of taking over a game who also understands that supporting another star can be essential to winning.

Tuesday provided an example of how that balance can look. George scored 36 points and made six 3-pointers as Boston beat Philadelphia 123-101. Tatum added 21 points, giving the Celtics plenty of offense from the pairing against George’s former team.

Celtics Need This Approach to Last

Of course, saying the right things in November does not settle every question about a partnership. The real test comes when shots stop falling, responsibilities shift and the games become more demanding. George’s approach will matter most on nights when helping Boston requires something different from scoring.

But his comments offer a reason to feel good about the foundation. Tatum should benefit from a teammate who can carry a scoring load without treating every possession as a referendum on his place in the offense. George can provide that help while remaining a major threat himself.

Boston does not need George to disappear into a supporting role. It needs him to recognize when to attack and when to make the game easier for Tatum. Against Philadelphia, his scoring showed how valuable he can be. His explanation of the partnership suggests he understands why that value goes beyond his own numbers. That is exactly the mindset Celtics fans should want to hear right now.