Celtics Hit With Brutal Paul George Reality Check Days Before Season

The Boston Celtics have been given a harsh D+ grade for the infamous Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade earlier this offseason.

The Brad Stevens-led front office also received a 2028 first-round pick (which could convert to a swap), an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and two second-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Brown. However, ESPN’s Zach Kram feels the incoming haul won’t help Jayson Tatum and Co. return to title contention.

“…Swapping Brown for George makes the Celtics worse. It clearly makes them worse,” Kram wrote, while prefacing that the Celtics can still win 50+ games.

“Crucially, it lowers their playoff ceiling, even if the likes of Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh might mash together enough solid minutes to try to replace the departed All-Star throughout the regular season,” added Kram.

Celtics Take ‘Giant Step Back’

On paper, the Celtics should be better than last season — a campaign hampered by Tatum missing the first 63 games with an Achilles injury. The addition of George bolsters their perimeter scoring and defense to help compensate for Brown’s departure, while Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley significantly upgrade the bench.

Yet, Kram is convinced the C’s took a “giant step back” by swapping Brown for George.

“It’s utterly strange that the Celtics would willingly take such a giant step back.

“This is the most successful franchise of the decade: In the 2020s, they rank first in regular-season wins and playoff wins, and they’re the only team to both win a championship and make another Finals.”

Paul George Ready to Play His Role

George averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his two-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, playing an ancillary role behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The 36-year-old is ready to embrace a similar role with the Celtics.

“We have a superstar, and that’s JT,” George said during his introductory presser. “I’m not here to necessarily steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am. I’m here to help JT, and he’s the guy. I played alongside another superstar wing, and we coexisted beautifully, and I see that with JT being able to play off him, being able to help him, being able to kind of still be a mentor.